Vimeo Announces One-Step Native Video Publishing to LinkedIn

The integration brings LinkedIn viewership analytics to the Vimeo dashboard, so members can compare data from multiple social channels in one place.

Video sharing site Vimeo announced today that it now offers one-step native video publishing to professional social network LinkedIn, marking the first time LinkedIn has partnered on an end-to-end integration with a video platform.

Vimeo's paid subscribers will now find a LinkedIn option in the site's Publish to Social feature, which already supports Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. They're able to publish videos to their LinkedIn company page, other social channels, and their own site with just a few clicks.

The integration also lets Vimeo members view LinkedIn video analytics from the Vimeo Dashboard, as well as analytics for other supported platforms. That lets them track views and engagement across channels to see where they get the best response.

“Video has become one of the key drivers for member engagement on LinkedIn, and businesses who want to start a conversation with their audiences are increasingly turning to Company Page videos,” says Peter Roybal, principal product manager at LinkedIn. “Our new integration with Vimeo is an exciting step for anyone who wants to gain more exposure, and understand their reach to LinkedIn’s highly-engaged professional audiences.”

To hear more from Vimeo, attend the Video Engineering Summit at the upcoming Streaming Media West conference. Vimeo lead engineer for video playback Matt Fisher will offer real-world case studies showing how detailed metrics helped his company quickly identify and correct challenging video playback problems.

The Vimeo Publish to Social interface

