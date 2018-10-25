Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

5G Deployment Will Dramatically Increase Mobile Video Traffic

With higher resolutions and AR services coming to mobile, 90 percent of 5G traffic will come from video, predicts an expert council.

When 4G cellular debuted, it brought with it a new level of mobile connectivity that enabled location-based services like Uber and Waze to thrive. When 5G debuts, the emphasis will be on mobile video, included augmented reality (AR) services. That's why mobile video experts meeting in London this month predicted that 90 percent of 5G traffic will come from mobile video.

The meeting was of the Mobile Video Industry Council, led by Openwave Mobility, and included representatives from Deutsche Telekom, EE, Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone, and more. Its estimate is based on mobile video trends showing over 50 percent year-over-year growth. The council discussed the demand of major live sports events, such as the World Cup, which double the amount of data streamed.

AR video can use 33x more data than 480p video, notes John Giere, president and CEO of Openwave Mobility. Once 5G networking launches, he believes OTT services will have more subscribers than pay TV does.

With greater video traffic comes the need to juggle conflicting demands for quality of delivery (reduced buffering) with quality of picture (high resolutions). Openwave created the council to examine new ways of managing video on 4G and 5G networks, and led its inaugural meeting on October 18.

