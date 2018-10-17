The 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists
281 nominees. More than 25,000 votes. 90 finalists. Here's who made the shortlist of the top streaming video products and services in our annual reader poll.
We've counted all the votes in the 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 30 categories.
This year’s awards brought in 281 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 3,000 readers cast upwards of 25,000 votes in the 30 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews.
The winners will be announced November 14 at Streaming Media West, which once again is being held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, California. This year's awards are sponsored by Teradek, Harmonic, Magewell. and Epiphan Video. Winners will be featured in an article in Streaming Media magazine and StreamingMedia.com, as well as our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2017 look to our list of winners.
Congratulations to all the finalists!
Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform
Akamai Broadcast Operations Control Center
Conviva Video AI Alerts
Nice People at Work YOUBORA Suite
Analytics/Quality of Service Platform
Conviva Video AI Platform
Telestream IQ Inspector
Touchstream StreamCAM
Capture Hardware
Blackmagic Design Intensity Pro 4K
Magewell USB Capture Plus 4K
Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture
Cellular Bonding Solution
Mushroom Networks Streamer Pro
Teradek Bond Backpack
TVU Networks TVU One
Closed Captioning Solution
3Play Media
IBM Watson Captioning
Telestream CaptionMaker
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service
AWS Elemental MediaConvert
Bitmovin Video Encoding
Telestream Cloud
Content Delivery Network
Akamai Intelligent Platform
Amazon Web Services Amazon Cloudfront
Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network
DRM/Access Control Service Provider
castLabs GmbH DRMtoday
Irdeto Armor
Verimatrix StreamMark
Education Video Platform
DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform
Kaltura Video Platform
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Encoding Hardware
Haivision Makito H.264/HEVC Encoder/Decoder Series
Telestream Lightspeed Live Stream
Wowza Media Systems ClearCaster
Encoding Software
AWS Elemental Live
Bitmovin Video Encoding
Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro
End-to-End Workflow Solution
IBM Streaming Manager
Ooyala Flex Media Platform
Verizon Digital Media Services
Enterprise Video Platform
DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform
IBM Streaming Manager for Enterprise
West STUDIO (formerly INXPO)
Field Monitors/Recorders
Atomos Shogun Inferno
Blackmagic Design VideoAssist 4K
Teradek and SmallHD Focus Bolt
Live Streaming Platform
Haivision Video Cloud
IBM Streaming Manager
Wowza Media Systems Streaming Cloud Service
Media & Entertainment Video Platform
Brightcove OTT Flow, Powered by Accedo
IBM Streaming Manager for OTT Video Management
JW Player
Media Server
Adobe Media Server
Flussonic Media Server
Wowza Media Systems Streaming engine
Mobile Device Video Production Solution
Teradek Live:Air Action
vMix Call
Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK
OTT Platform for MSO & MVPD
Adobe Primetime
Akamai Technologies Media Services Live for Live/Linear
Verizon Digital Media Services
Portable Multicam (under $1500)
Sling Media SlingStudio
Telestream Wirecast
vMix
Portable Multicam (over $1500)
Matrox Video Monarch LCS Video Appliance
NewTek TriCaster TC1
Telestream Wirecast Gear
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
PTZOptics 20X Camera
Panasonic AW-HN130
Sony SNC-WR600
Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution
Adobe Primetime
AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Brightcove SSAI
Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform
DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform
JW Player JW Platform
Kaltura Enterprise Media Management
Video Optimization Solution
Akamai Video Optimization
AWS Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate
Harmonic EyeQ
Video Player Solution/SDK
Akamai Adaptive Media Player
Brightcove Video Cloud
THEO Technologies THEOplayer
Video Switcher/Mixer
Blackmagic Design ATEM Production Studio 4K
Panasonic AV-HCL100 Streaming Switcher
Roland V-60HD
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)
Adobe Connect Webinars
Panopto Video Platform
West STUDIO (formerly INXPO)
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)
Discover Video DEVOS
Groovy Gecko Self-Managed Live Presentation System
Sonic Foundry Mediasite
Wireless Video Transmitters
IDX System Technology CW-1
IMT Vislink Micro-Lite 2
Teradek Bolt XT/LT
