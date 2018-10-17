Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

The 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

281 nominees. More than 25,000 votes. 90 finalists. Here's who made the shortlist of the top streaming video products and services in our annual reader poll.

Page 1

We've counted all the votes in the 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 30 categories.

This year’s awards brought in 281 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 3,000 readers cast upwards of 25,000 votes in the 30 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews.

The winners will be announced November 14 at Streaming Media West, which once again is being held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, California. This year's awards are sponsored by Teradek, Harmonic, Magewell. and Epiphan Video. Winners will be featured in an article in Streaming Media magazine and StreamingMedia.com, as well as our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2017 look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to all the finalists!

Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform

Akamai Broadcast Operations Control Center

Conviva Video AI Alerts

Nice People at Work YOUBORA Suite

Analytics/Quality of Service Platform

Conviva Video AI Platform

Telestream IQ Inspector

Touchstream StreamCAM

Capture Hardware

Blackmagic Design Intensity Pro 4K

Magewell USB Capture Plus 4K

Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture

Cellular Bonding Solution

Mushroom Networks Streamer Pro

Teradek Bond Backpack

TVU Networks TVU One

Closed Captioning Solution

3Play Media

IBM Watson Captioning

Telestream CaptionMaker

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

AWS Elemental MediaConvert

Bitmovin Video Encoding

Telestream Cloud

Content Delivery Network

Akamai Intelligent Platform

Amazon Web Services Amazon Cloudfront

Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network

DRM/Access Control Service Provider

castLabs GmbH DRMtoday

Irdeto Armor

Verimatrix StreamMark

Education Video Platform

DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform

Kaltura Video Platform

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform

Encoding Hardware

Haivision Makito H.264/HEVC Encoder/Decoder Series

Telestream Lightspeed Live Stream

Wowza Media Systems ClearCaster

Encoding Software

AWS Elemental Live

Bitmovin Video Encoding

Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro

End-to-End Workflow Solution

IBM Streaming Manager

Ooyala Flex Media Platform

Verizon Digital Media Services

Enterprise Video Platform

DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform

IBM Streaming Manager for Enterprise

West STUDIO (formerly INXPO)

Field Monitors/Recorders

Atomos Shogun Inferno

Blackmagic Design VideoAssist 4K

Teradek and SmallHD Focus Bolt

Live Streaming Platform

Haivision Video Cloud

IBM Streaming Manager

Wowza Media Systems Streaming Cloud Service

Media & Entertainment Video Platform

Brightcove OTT Flow, Powered by Accedo

IBM Streaming Manager for OTT Video Management

JW Player

Media Server

Adobe Media Server

Flussonic Media Server

Wowza Media Systems Streaming engine

Mobile Device Video Production Solution

Teradek Live:Air Action

vMix Call

Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK

OTT Platform for MSO & MVPD

Adobe Primetime

Akamai Technologies Media Services Live for Live/Linear

Verizon Digital Media Services

Portable Multicam (under $1500)

Sling Media SlingStudio

Telestream Wirecast

vMix

Portable Multicam (over $1500)

Matrox Video Monarch LCS Video Appliance

NewTek TriCaster TC1

Telestream Wirecast Gear

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

PTZOptics 20X Camera

Panasonic AW-HN130

Sony SNC-WR600

Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Adobe Primetime

AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Brightcove SSAI

Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform

DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform

JW Player JW Platform

Kaltura Enterprise Media Management

Video Optimization Solution

Akamai Video Optimization

AWS Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate

Harmonic EyeQ

Video Player Solution/SDK

Akamai Adaptive Media Player

Brightcove Video Cloud

THEO Technologies THEOplayer

Video Switcher/Mixer

Blackmagic Design ATEM Production Studio 4K

Panasonic AV-HCL100 Streaming Switcher

Roland V-60HD

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Adobe Connect Webinars

Panopto Video Platform

West STUDIO (formerly INXPO)

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Discover Video DEVOS

Groovy Gecko Self-Managed Live Presentation System

Sonic Foundry Mediasite

Wireless Video Transmitters

IDX System Technology CW-1

IMT Vislink Micro-Lite 2

Teradek Bolt XT/LT

Page 1