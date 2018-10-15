Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Adobe Project Rush Becomes Premiere Rush CC, Available for $10/Mo

Finally out of private beta, Premiere Rush CC offers mobile-first video editing that combines pro feature with a simple interface.

Adobe Project Rush is no more because it's now Premiere Rush CC, the latest entry to Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of applications. The company debuted Project Rush at VidCon, where it was introduced as a simple but powerful video timeline editor that can be used on mobile and desktop devices. It offers the most useful features of Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Audition without the complexity. The app is targeted at today's online video creators, who need to upload polished work quickly to followers on multiple platforms.

Prior to this, the app was in limited beta with select testers. While it doesn't seem to have gained any new features since its announcement, Adobe has several upgrades planned for the near future. Premiere Rush is only available for iOS at the moment, but an Android version is coming next year. The programmers will soon add the ability to speed up and slow down videos, which Adobe says was the most-requested feature, and will improve performance while editing. The team will also make the process of uploading videos to multiple platforms easier.

Adobe is sticking with its subscription pricing plans for this release, so the least expensive option is the individual rate at $9.99 per month (or $19.99 per month for teams and $29.99 per month for enterprise customers). The app is now included in Creative Cloud All Apps, Premiere Pro CC single app, and Student plans. All paid plans include 100 GB of cloud storage. Those interested in trying it out can create an unlimited number of projects but only export three with the Starter plan.

