Why Streaming Viewers Hold All The Cards

Streaming viewers expect to access content at any time, in any place and on any platform. At the same time, research indicates that consumers do not have much more incremental time that they can spend watching video. There is a battle raging where the prize is the attention of consumers.
Any video business needs great content that appeals to consumers. However, in addition to this, consumers demand a Quality of Experience (QoE) that provides flawless viewing throughout. If their expectations are not met they will move on to other channels very quickly.
In the fight for eyeballs, agility, efficiency and quality are the three pillars that support every video enterprise: agility in the ways the enterprise offers content to consumers to realize the highest dollar return on content, and efficiency in data processing, preparation and delivery.
Businesses must automate complex workflows for the capture and preparation of video content, including both file-based and live streaming media. Enterprise operations are consolidating, with content creators now looking to reach customers themselves through their own channels to market, such as HBO Go, ESPN App and BBC iPlayer. In seeking a direct relationship with consumers, our customers require a seamless way to capture, process, prepare and deliver a quality of experience that meets or exceeds consumer expectations.
Telestream solutions for automated workflows, media processing and quality management of video can be applied across a range of platforms, affording our customers all the wanted flexibility, agility, and business outcomes of cloud. However, those customers are on a transformative journey where they will operate in hybrid infrastructures of some kind in the near- and mid-term. Telestream empowers them to extend their workflows from their traditional on-premise infrastructure in ways that make sense for their business.
