Why Test and Measurement Must Move Into The Spotlight

Consistently streaming superior video quality over the internet is hard. Hard for on-demand titles and even harder for low latency live. A big enough problem for the industry's biggest players to pre-pay a group of Emmy Award researchers to build a platform that didn't exist 22 months ago. Today, it is affecting the streams of tens of millions of US subscribers.

On an increasingly crowded stage of new video sources, new viewing devices and rapidly evolving network architectures, is it finally time for the wallflower category of Test and Measurement to move into the spotlight? That’s my view, and why we founded SSIMWAVE Inc.

At SSIMWAVE, we solve business problems with science. The science of seeing doesn’t start with trying different methods of optimizing in hopes of hitting the target. It starts with defining the target that matters most – a viewer’s experience across content and devices. Then, and only then, can you balance the cost function of streaming media. You don’t plan a trip based on modes of travel. You pick a destination and then decide on the best way to get there. Our platform is taking our customers from inaccurate, expensive trial and error workflows to very accurate and low-cost, get-it-right-the-first-time pipelines.

With SSIMWAVE, the wallflower category just got off the sidelines. Start making viewer intelligent decisions with the world’s only unified, end-to-end monitoring solution for QoE, QoS and regulatory compliance including closed-captioning and audio loudness. SSIMPLUS Live Monitor and VOD Monitor – built for accuracy, scale, simplicity and cost-efficiency.

I encourage you to get in touch with us. Find out what all the fuss is about.

SSIMWAVE Inc.

375 Hagey Blvd.

Waterloo, ON N2L 6R5

Canada

ssimwave.com

@ssimwave

