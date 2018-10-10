Why Test and Measurement Must Move Into The Spotlight
Consistently streaming superior video quality over the internet is hard. Hard for on-demand titles and even harder for low latency live. A big enough problem for the industry's biggest players to pre-pay a group of Emmy Award researchers to build a platform that didn't exist 22 months ago. Today, it is affecting the streams of tens of millions of US subscribers.
Page 1
On an increasingly crowded stage of new video sources, new viewing devices and rapidly evolving network architectures, is it finally time for the wallflower category of Test and Measurement to move into the spotlight? That’s my view, and why we founded SSIMWAVE Inc.
Consistently streaming superior video quality over the internet is hard. Hard for on-demand titles and even harder for low latency live. A big enough problem for the industry’s biggest players to pre-pay a group of Emmy Award researchers to build a platform that didn’t exist 22 months ago. Today, it is affecting the streams of tens of millions of US subscribers.
At SSIMWAVE, we solve business problems with science. The science of seeing doesn’t start with trying different methods of optimizing in hopes of hitting the target. It starts with defining the target that matters most – a viewer’s experience across content and devices. Then, and only then, can you balance the cost function of streaming media. You don’t plan a trip based on modes of travel. You pick a destination and then decide on the best way to get there. Our platform is taking our customers from inaccurate, expensive trial and error workflows to very accurate and low-cost, get-it-right-the-first-time pipelines.
With SSIMWAVE, the wallflower category just got off the sidelines. Start making viewer intelligent decisions with the world’s only unified, end-to-end monitoring solution for QoE, QoS and regulatory compliance including closed-captioning and audio loudness. SSIMPLUS Live Monitor and VOD Monitor – built for accuracy, scale, simplicity and cost-efficiency.
I encourage you to get in touch with us. Find out what all the fuss is about.
SSIMWAVE Inc.
375 Hagey Blvd.
Waterloo, ON N2L 6R5
Canada
ssimwave.com
@ssimwave
Page 1
Related Articles
Heroes of the ‘streamverse' on our elite 2018 Streaming Media 50 list share their insights in the annual VIEW FROM THE TOP.
Our industry-defining list takes a slightly new format for 2018. Here are the 50 most important companies in the online video industry, the ones leading us into the future. Making it onto the list is now even more of a challenge, as it should be.
When video content became available for streaming on a variety of devices, viewers were simply excited to have access and to consume programming even if the quality was lower than traditional broadcast.
Presenting our 2018 list of the 50 companies doing the most interesting and innovative work in streaming video. We're shining a spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.
Today's video consumers want it all. High-quality content on their preferred devices. Watch-on-your-own-time functionality. Access so easy they don't have to think twice. Content personalized just for them.
As 2018 nears to a close and with the largest IBC ever just wrapped last week, three key movements in the Digital Rights Management market have come to light. In the first scenario we see a massive movement towards standardized containers like FMP4 in HLS and CMAF for the deployment of "Consumer DRM" including Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady.
When Encoding.com launched in October 2008, no one in the video space was even using the word "cloud" let alone deploying large-scale content operations on cloud infrastructure.
To some extent, the security technologists have muddied the waters with generations of product that demanded proprietary formats, esoteric interfaces and a tendency to hide topics in a veil of secrecy that obscures the key logic and principles.
Another exciting year in the most exciting industry of all. At Lightcast.com we simply love what we do, and still, nothing excites us more than the media projects of our clients.
Today's OTT content delivery ecosystem has changed the industry drastically, perhaps most significantly by presenting broader opportunities to build powerful and lasting relationships with viewers.
Streaming viewers expect to access content at any time, in any place and on any platform. At the same time, research indicates that consumers do not have much more incremental time that they can spend watching video. There is a battle raging where the prize is the attention of consumers.
It's no secret that the growing complexity of the global media and entertainment industry has made it harder to deliver content in the traditional way and maintain direct control over rights negotiation, quality levels and delivery formats.