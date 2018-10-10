Successful Multi-Platform Publishing Requires a Solid Media Management System
Another exciting year in the most exciting industry of all. At Lightcast.com we simply love what we do, and still, nothing excites us more than the media projects of our clients.
The launch of our new media management system – the Lightcast Media Cloud – and the subsequent Awards, such as winning the American Business Award for the best content management system of the year, taught us that intuitive workflows for media management has become increasingly important to publishers.
While we strongly focused on frontend tools over the past years, such as the continuous improvement of our TV app templates and APKs for all major OTT platforms, we have lately invested heavily into the progression of our media management system – the Media Cloud. It is the very SaaS product and interface our customers use on a daily basis in order to upload, transcode, manage and publish all things media: video, audio, live-events, linear streams, VOD-to-LIVE, LIVE-to-VOD, and all media assets’ associated metadata, images and sidecar files.
As with all good software products and technologies, we always have to listen closely to our customers. As a result, providing the capability to automate workflows, save custom workflow presets around upload and publishing, and to create and update navigation structures via our media management system in real-time across all publishing properties, became a key focus for us based on market demands.
If there is one thing we can highlight from our enjoyable journey with all of our amazing customers around the world in 2018, it would be that “better real-time control means faster response to viewer demands, which leads to greater success for any publisher”. This led to the strong investment into the Media Cloud CMS this year which will continue in 2019 – a year we expect to break all records. Again.
