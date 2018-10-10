The Topic Of Security Can Seem To Be Complicated
To some extent, the security technologists have muddied the waters with generations of product that demanded proprietary formats, esoteric interfaces and a tendency to hide topics in a veil of secrecy that obscures the key logic and principles.
Page 1
Learn more about the companies mentioned in this article in the Sourcebook:
From considerations of why you need it and how to implement it, to how DRM technologies work at making sure all your customers can see the content they are authorized to see. To some extent, the security technologists have muddied the waters with generations of product that demanded proprietary formats, esoteric interfaces and a tendency to hide topics in a veil of secrecy that obscures the key logic and principles.
It doesn’t have to be this way in the future. And the video industry now is truly working together to democratize the creation and delivery of video content. And the use of security — vital to the business dimension of every service — is bit by bit starting to feel a little less arcane.
Simplicity of this sort is arriving from at least two directions:
- Standards: We see the emergence of CMAF, building on DASH and HLS deployment, becoming a successful, secure, truly converged ABR format.
- Cloud services: Best of breed, virtualized video service building blocks are lowering the technical and commercial barriers to service deployment.
At EZDRM we believe that our offering of DRM as a Service (DRMaaS) serves as a prime example of cloud best practices and operational standards-based simplification. Using a managed, hosted cloud-based service avoids integration of different DRM technologies and provides a straightforward, future-proof interface between your workflow and secure, reliable DRM service delivery.
With DRMaaS from EZDRM, there are no functional compromises involved in the implementation and your business approach dictates functional completeness while scaling for your service’s future. Your business is always your top priority, and DRM complexity should no longer be a barrier to business success. Come talk to the experts at EZDRM today: www.ezdrm.com.
EZDRM
800 Westchester Ave.
Suite N641
Rye Brook, NY 10573
USA
ezdrm.com
Page 1
Related Articles
Heroes of the ‘streamverse' on our elite 2018 Streaming Media 50 list share their insights in the annual VIEW FROM THE TOP.
As 2018 nears to a close and with the largest IBC ever just wrapped last week, three key movements in the Digital Rights Management market have come to light. In the first scenario we see a massive movement towards standardized containers like FMP4 in HLS and CMAF for the deployment of "Consumer DRM" including Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady.
Our industry-defining list takes a slightly new format for 2018. Here are the 50 most important companies in the online video industry, the ones leading us into the future. Making it onto the list is now even more of a challenge, as it should be.
When Encoding.com launched in October 2008, no one in the video space was even using the word "cloud" let alone deploying large-scale content operations on cloud infrastructure.
When video content became available for streaming on a variety of devices, viewers were simply excited to have access and to consume programming even if the quality was lower than traditional broadcast.
Presenting our 2018 list of the 50 companies doing the most interesting and innovative work in streaming video. We're shining a spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.
Today's video consumers want it all. High-quality content on their preferred devices. Watch-on-your-own-time functionality. Access so easy they don't have to think twice. Content personalized just for them.
Another exciting year in the most exciting industry of all. At Lightcast.com we simply love what we do, and still, nothing excites us more than the media projects of our clients.
While cord-cutting is on the rise, traditional broadcast still has some advantages over streaming. First and foremost: it ... works.
Today's OTT content delivery ecosystem has changed the industry drastically, perhaps most significantly by presenting broader opportunities to build powerful and lasting relationships with viewers.
Consistently streaming superior video quality over the internet is hard. Hard for on-demand titles and even harder for low latency live. A big enough problem for the industry's biggest players to pre-pay a group of Emmy Award researchers to build a platform that didn't exist 22 months ago. Today, it is affecting the streams of tens of millions of US subscribers.
Streaming viewers expect to access content at any time, in any place and on any platform. At the same time, research indicates that consumers do not have much more incremental time that they can spend watching video. There is a battle raging where the prize is the attention of consumers.
It's no secret that the growing complexity of the global media and entertainment industry has made it harder to deliver content in the traditional way and maintain direct control over rights negotiation, quality levels and delivery formats.