The Topic Of Security Can Seem To Be Complicated

To some extent, the security technologists have muddied the waters with generations of product that demanded proprietary formats, esoteric interfaces and a tendency to hide topics in a veil of secrecy that obscures the key logic and principles.

From considerations of why you need it and how to implement it, to how DRM technologies work at making sure all your customers can see the content they are authorized to see. To some extent, the security technologists have muddied the waters with generations of product that demanded proprietary formats, esoteric interfaces and a tendency to hide topics in a veil of secrecy that obscures the key logic and principles.

It doesn’t have to be this way in the future. And the video industry now is truly working together to democratize the creation and delivery of video content. And the use of security — vital to the business dimension of every service — is bit by bit starting to feel a little less arcane.

Simplicity of this sort is arriving from at least two directions:

Standards: We see the emergence of CMAF, building on DASH and HLS deployment, becoming a successful, secure, truly converged ABR format.

At EZDRM we believe that our offering of DRM as a Service (DRMaaS) serves as a prime example of cloud best practices and operational standards-based simplification. Using a managed, hosted cloud-based service avoids integration of different DRM technologies and provides a straightforward, future-proof interface between your workflow and secure, reliable DRM service delivery.

With DRMaaS from EZDRM, there are no functional compromises involved in the implementation and your business approach dictates functional completeness while scaling for your service’s future. Your business is always your top priority, and DRM complexity should no longer be a barrier to business success. Come talk to the experts at EZDRM today: www.ezdrm.com.

