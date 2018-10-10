Celebrating 10 Years Migrating Complex VOD Pipelines to the Cloud
When Encoding.com launched in October 2008, no one in the video space was even using the word "cloud" let alone deploying large-scale content operations on cloud infrastructure.
When Encoding.com launched in October 2008, no one in the video space was even using the word “cloud” let alone deploying large-scale content operations on cloud infrastructure. Gregg Heil, founder of Encoding.com and my partner for a decade, had a vision to build a transcoding software-as-a-service on AWS to offload the need to manage the arduous task of using on-prem tools for his fledgling OVP business. Recognized as a finalist in the 2008 AWS Startup Challenge, we found ourselves receiving lots of inbound inquiries from large media companies such as MTV, ABC and even Netflix. Clearly, there was a market need to solve the inefficiencies of deploying and scaling on-prem VOD transcoding pipelines in the golden age of video.
10 years and close to a billion videos processed later, Encoding.com continues to break the mold powering complex VOD workflows for many of the largest media & entertainment brands. Our strategy has always been driven by “what can we be the best in the world at” and “how can we help our customers navigate the always-changing OTT landscape.” For us, the answer continues to focus around cloud automation and job orchestration. Encoding.com now has 40 different open-source, commercial and proprietary engines underneath its mature API, providing customers access to a large suite of microservices for transcoding, packaging, conforming, muxing, DRM, DAI and stream conditioning, technical QC, chunking and more. We operate at the orchestration layer, giving customers the flexibility to quickly adopt new services as needed and at massive scale.
For media CTOs, the question no longer is “if” we migrate content operations to the cloud, rather it’s “when and how?” Encoding.com pioneered media processing in the cloud and continues to evolve and enable large media companies to efficiently scale and deliver high quality video.
