What is Consumer DRM?
As 2018 nears to a close and with the largest IBC ever just wrapped last week, three key movements in the Digital Rights Management market have come to light. In the first scenario we see a massive movement towards standardized containers like FMP4 in HLS and CMAF for the deployment of "Consumer DRM" including Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady.
Page 1
Learn more about the companies mentioned in this article in the Sourcebook:
As 2018 nears to a close and with the largest IBC ever just wrapped last week, three key movements in the Digital Rights Management market have come to light. In the first scenario we see a massive movement towards standardized containers like FMP4 in HLS and CMAF for the deployment of “Consumer DRM” including Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady. Using multi-DRM with a standardized container, content operators will now be able to more efficiently and affordably deliver the holy “one silo” of content across their consumer facing networks. Secondly, it’s clear now, the days of CAS are numbered in four digits or less depending on who you speak to. With the Set Top Box moving into the TV, consumer multi-DRM now built into Smart TVs and Android TV on the march, the need to have vast, expensive, slow-moving CAS systems for managed devices are quickly devolving into multi-DRM managed consumer playout experiences. The last key movement in the OTT space is the nearing end of CDN caching and large storage bills. Over the next two years, the viable content operators will move to the proven model used by the studios for digital dailies, screeners, EST and voter videos. This model provides for every file for every user to be unique using real-time transcoding, watermarking, encryption and delivery. Every CDN in the business will adopt an edge computing model which will afford their clients the ability to virtually eliminate piracy and provide the ultimate security for 4K downloads and beyond. BuyDRM takes great pride in being nominated to the “Streaming Media 50” and as we enter our 19th year in business, the view from the top is not only satisfying but challenging and with great reward.
BuyDRM
900 R.R. 620 S.
Suite C101
Austin, TX 78734
USA
buydrm.com
@BuyDRM
Page 1
Related Articles
Heroes of the ‘streamverse' on our elite 2018 Streaming Media 50 list share their insights in the annual VIEW FROM THE TOP.
Today's video consumers want it all. High-quality content on their preferred devices. Watch-on-your-own-time functionality. Access so easy they don't have to think twice. Content personalized just for them.
When Encoding.com launched in October 2008, no one in the video space was even using the word "cloud" let alone deploying large-scale content operations on cloud infrastructure.
To some extent, the security technologists have muddied the waters with generations of product that demanded proprietary formats, esoteric interfaces and a tendency to hide topics in a veil of secrecy that obscures the key logic and principles.
Another exciting year in the most exciting industry of all. At Lightcast.com we simply love what we do, and still, nothing excites us more than the media projects of our clients.
While cord-cutting is on the rise, traditional broadcast still has some advantages over streaming. First and foremost: it ... works.
Our industry-defining list takes a slightly new format for 2018. Here are the 50 most important companies in the online video industry, the ones leading us into the future. Making it onto the list is now even more of a challenge, as it should be.
When video content became available for streaming on a variety of devices, viewers were simply excited to have access and to consume programming even if the quality was lower than traditional broadcast.
Presenting our 2018 list of the 50 companies doing the most interesting and innovative work in streaming video. We're shining a spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.
Today's OTT content delivery ecosystem has changed the industry drastically, perhaps most significantly by presenting broader opportunities to build powerful and lasting relationships with viewers.
Consistently streaming superior video quality over the internet is hard. Hard for on-demand titles and even harder for low latency live. A big enough problem for the industry's biggest players to pre-pay a group of Emmy Award researchers to build a platform that didn't exist 22 months ago. Today, it is affecting the streams of tens of millions of US subscribers.
Streaming viewers expect to access content at any time, in any place and on any platform. At the same time, research indicates that consumers do not have much more incremental time that they can spend watching video. There is a battle raging where the prize is the attention of consumers.
It's no secret that the growing complexity of the global media and entertainment industry has made it harder to deliver content in the traditional way and maintain direct control over rights negotiation, quality levels and delivery formats.