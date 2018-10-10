Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

What is Consumer DRM?

As 2018 nears to a close and with the largest IBC ever just wrapped last week, three key movements in the Digital Rights Management market have come to light. In the first scenario we see a massive movement towards standardized containers like FMP4 in HLS and CMAF for the deployment of “Consumer DRM” including Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady. Using multi-DRM with a standardized container, content operators will now be able to more efficiently and affordably deliver the holy “one silo” of content across their consumer facing networks. Secondly, it’s clear now, the days of CAS are numbered in four digits or less depending on who you speak to. With the Set Top Box moving into the TV, consumer multi-DRM now built into Smart TVs and Android TV on the march, the need to have vast, expensive, slow-moving CAS systems for managed devices are quickly devolving into multi-DRM managed consumer playout experiences. The last key movement in the OTT space is the nearing end of CDN caching and large storage bills. Over the next two years, the viable content operators will move to the proven model used by the studios for digital dailies, screeners, EST and voter videos. This model provides for every file for every user to be unique using real-time transcoding, watermarking, encryption and delivery. Every CDN in the business will adopt an edge computing model which will afford their clients the ability to virtually eliminate piracy and provide the ultimate security for 4K downloads and beyond. BuyDRM takes great pride in being nominated to the “Streaming Media 50” and as we enter our 19th year in business, the view from the top is not only satisfying but challenging and with great reward.

BuyDRM

900 R.R. 620 S.

Suite C101

Austin, TX 78734

USA

buydrm.com

@BuyDRM

