The Viewer Is in Control
Today's video consumers want it all. High-quality content on their preferred devices. Watch-on-your-own-time functionality. Access so easy they don't have to think twice. Content personalized just for them.
Page 1
Learn more about the companies mentioned in this article in the Sourcebook:
The Viewer Is in Control
Today’s video consumers want it all. High-quality content on their preferred devices. Watch-on-your-own-time functionality. Access so easy they don’t have to think twice. Content personalized just for them.
To meet these expectations, video providers are abandoning legacy infrastructures in favor of the flexibility, elasticity and speed of innovation enabled by cloud-based workflows. More specifically, they’re turning to AWS Elemental Media Services for file-based transcoding, live video encoding, origin and packaging, media storage, and content monetization – at scale.
Global media leaders trust AWS, including AWS Elemental Media Services, with their most valuable content. Antel, Globosat, izzi, ORF, SBS, and Telemundo Deportes powered by NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media, used these services to power streaming experiences as an estimated 3.4 billion people watched the 2018 football tournament this summer. For the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Seven West Media used these services for server-side ad insertion and video transcoding on a pay-as-you-go basis to ensure content was in the right format for high QoE.
AWS media services are also enabling next-generation media ecosystems. UK-based Arqiva uses AWS for its new virtualised media management services. Viewthority, a new content distribution PaaS from Verimatrix, streamlines content management, enhances workflows, and automates analytics, using AWS Elemental Media Services. Vyvx Cloud Connect, a new service from US telco CenturyLink, provides broadcasters, studios, and stadium venues a clearer path for moving live and linear video into and out of the cloud using AWS Direct Connect.
Content owners and distributors now understand how dependable the cloud is for the mission-critical content, how seamlessly it scales for unpredictable audience sizes, how quickly they can test and deploy channels, and how they can realize savings from the pay-as-you-go model. We expect to see even greater numbers of media enterprises go up cloud migration in earnest with AWS at the core of their operations as they deploy the accessible, personalized, high-quality experiences consumers crave.
AWS Elemental [an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company]
1320 SW Broadway, Suite 400
Portland, OR 97201
USA
elemental.com
@elementaltech
Page 1
Related Articles
Heroes of the ‘streamverse' on our elite 2018 Streaming Media 50 list share their insights in the annual VIEW FROM THE TOP.
As 2018 nears to a close and with the largest IBC ever just wrapped last week, three key movements in the Digital Rights Management market have come to light. In the first scenario we see a massive movement towards standardized containers like FMP4 in HLS and CMAF for the deployment of "Consumer DRM" including Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady.
Our industry-defining list takes a slightly new format for 2018. Here are the 50 most important companies in the online video industry, the ones leading us into the future. Making it onto the list is now even more of a challenge, as it should be.
When Encoding.com launched in October 2008, no one in the video space was even using the word "cloud" let alone deploying large-scale content operations on cloud infrastructure.
When video content became available for streaming on a variety of devices, viewers were simply excited to have access and to consume programming even if the quality was lower than traditional broadcast.
Presenting our 2018 list of the 50 companies doing the most interesting and innovative work in streaming video. We're shining a spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.
To some extent, the security technologists have muddied the waters with generations of product that demanded proprietary formats, esoteric interfaces and a tendency to hide topics in a veil of secrecy that obscures the key logic and principles.
Another exciting year in the most exciting industry of all. At Lightcast.com we simply love what we do, and still, nothing excites us more than the media projects of our clients.
While cord-cutting is on the rise, traditional broadcast still has some advantages over streaming. First and foremost: it ... works.
Today's OTT content delivery ecosystem has changed the industry drastically, perhaps most significantly by presenting broader opportunities to build powerful and lasting relationships with viewers.
Consistently streaming superior video quality over the internet is hard. Hard for on-demand titles and even harder for low latency live. A big enough problem for the industry's biggest players to pre-pay a group of Emmy Award researchers to build a platform that didn't exist 22 months ago. Today, it is affecting the streams of tens of millions of US subscribers.
Streaming viewers expect to access content at any time, in any place and on any platform. At the same time, research indicates that consumers do not have much more incremental time that they can spend watching video. There is a battle raging where the prize is the attention of consumers.
It's no secret that the growing complexity of the global media and entertainment industry has made it harder to deliver content in the traditional way and maintain direct control over rights negotiation, quality levels and delivery formats.