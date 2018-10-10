Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

The Viewer Is in Control

Today's video consumers want it all. High-quality content on their preferred devices. Watch-on-your-own-time functionality. Access so easy they don't have to think twice. Content personalized just for them.

To meet these expectations, video providers are abandoning legacy infrastructures in favor of the flexibility, elasticity and speed of innovation enabled by cloud-based workflows. More specifically, they’re turning to AWS Elemental Media Services for file-based transcoding, live video encoding, origin and packaging, media storage, and content monetization – at scale.

Global media leaders trust AWS, including AWS Elemental Media Services, with their most valuable content. Antel, Globosat, izzi, ORF, SBS, and Telemundo Deportes powered by NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media, used these services to power streaming experiences as an estimated 3.4 billion people watched the 2018 football tournament this summer. For the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Seven West Media used these services for server-side ad insertion and video transcoding on a pay-as-you-go basis to ensure content was in the right format for high QoE.

AWS media services are also enabling next-generation media ecosystems. UK-based Arqiva uses AWS for its new virtualised media management services. Viewthority, a new content distribution PaaS from Verimatrix, streamlines content management, enhances workflows, and automates analytics, using AWS Elemental Media Services. Vyvx Cloud Connect, a new service from US telco CenturyLink, provides broadcasters, studios, and stadium venues a clearer path for moving live and linear video into and out of the cloud using AWS Direct Connect.

Content owners and distributors now understand how dependable the cloud is for the mission-critical content, how seamlessly it scales for unpredictable audience sizes, how quickly they can test and deploy channels, and how they can realize savings from the pay-as-you-go model. We expect to see even greater numbers of media enterprises go up cloud migration in earnest with AWS at the core of their operations as they deploy the accessible, personalized, high-quality experiences consumers crave.

