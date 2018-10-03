Amazon Announces 4K Streaming Stick, Plus Alexa Voice Remote
The lowest-priced stick device for 4K video—as well as Dolby Vision and HDR-10+ support—the Fire TV Stick 4K lists for $49.99.
Consumers will have their choice of low-priced 4K streaming devices this holiday season. Amazon announced the Fire TV Stick 4K, which lists for $49.99 and offers Dolby Vision and HDR-10+ support besides ultra high-res streaming. The package includes the Alexa Voice Remote, introduced today, as well, which brings Alexa voice commands to the TV. The remote can also be purchased separately for $29.99, and comes with the Fire TV Cube ($119.99).
The Fire TV Stick 4K uses a quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, supports 802.11ac W-Fi, and is the first such device to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Owners can ask Alexa to show 4K moves and TV shows, if they want to see only ultra high-res content.
The Fire TV Stick 4K will ship on October 31 in the U.S. and Canada.
Amazon will battle with Roku over 4K this holiday, as Roku introduced the Premiere set-top box ($39.99) in September. The Premiere supports 4K, and the higher-priced Premiere+ ($49.99) comes with an advanced remote. The Roku Streaming Stick+ ($69.99) also supports 4K video.
In related news, CNBC reported that Amazon might launch a free ad-supported TV service this week. Distinct from Amazon Prime Video, the new service will be called Free Dive and be available to Amazon TV device owners. Don't expect Amazon originals, as the service will feature older shows and movies.
