Dolby Acquires Hybrik to Grow Media Processing Business

Dolby Laboratories has plans to build up its media processing business, and believes an acquisition of Hybrik will help it get there.

Dolby Laboratories has acquired Hybrik, StreamingMedia.com has learned, although details are scarce. Dolby has completed the purchase, but neither party is saying what the terms of the deal were. Hybrik offers cloud-based media workflow management services, which Dolby plans to use to enhance its media processing business.

The only statement from either company came from Dolby's head of public relations:

"Yes, Dolby completed a private acquisition of Hybrik’s business which include enterprise-class systems that cost-effectively optimize and facilitate dynamic scaling of content transcoding, processing, and QC in cloud-based environments," said Jennifer Bowcock, vice president of global communications for Dolby Laboratories. "Hybrik’s cloud-based media processing infrastructure will further enhance Dolby’s core media processing technologies, and we look forward to continuing that business and expanding upon it."

Dolby didn't issue a press release, Bowcock said, because this was a private acquisition. Further questions weren't answered by press time.

Dolby is based in San Francisco, California, and Hybrik in nearby Mountain View, California.

The two companies have a history together, as Hybrik announced in September 2017 that it would integrate Dolby Vision encoding into its cloud-based transcoding platform, providing a fast and low-priced way of creating Dolby Vision content. Hybrik's service runs off the Amazon AWS cloud platform, distributing processing across machines for speed and cost savings.

