Streaming Media
July/August 2018
MediaKind Personalization Suite Offers Custom Ad Placement
Broadcasters moving to IP delivery need to offer targeted ad placement to stay competitive. MediaKind launches a solution.
By
Posted on September 17, 2018
Video solutions company MediaKind announced its Personalization Suite at IBC, giving broadcasters moving to online delivery the ability to increase revenue by delivering targeted advertising.

The suite includes MediaKind's placement and content distribution rights application, which lets broadcasters access real-time broadcast schedule ingest info from playout automated systems. This gives them frame-accurate data for ad placements. This application is pre-integrated with MediaKind's dynamic ad insertion (DAI), encoding and packaging, storage, and delivery tools. Broadcasters using the suite can tap into server-side ad insertion (SSAI) tools to provide completely smooth ad breaks to viewers.

The big advantage for broadcasters is the ability to charge more for targeted ads. While MediaKind's announcement doesn't go into details about the level of targeting it offers, the company is selling this as a way for broadcasters to match the ad options native streaming services sell to brands.

“Our advertising and content distribution rights solutions are…creating innovative ways for TV service providers and broadcasters to further increase the revenue received from each ad, while at the same time, delivering the most compelling and relevant experience for the viewer," said Boris Felts, head of product and solutions at MediaKind. "This in turn enables TV service providers and broadcasters to evolve and adapt their offerings to compete with pure-play OTT providers, as the media industry undergoes its next great shift.”

MediaKind, by the way, is new name for Ericsson Media Solutions. It's showing the personalization suite at IBC.

