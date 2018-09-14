Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Conviva Brings AI to Diagnostics Reporting With Ecosystem Module

Publishers can set the module to notify outside partners of QoE problems, automating a process now done by technicians and engineers.

Using AI reporting, publishers can have streaming quality interruptions fixed minutes or hours sooner. That's the promise of the Conviva Ecosystem Module, which the video optimization company introduced today. The module dispatches alerts to partner CDNs by itself, so quality issues are repaired before publishers even know they've occurred.

The Ecosystem Module is an intelligent notification system that takes over for technicians and engineers. Rather than relying on employees to track down issues and notify CDNs, the module automates the process. Publishers first set up the guides the module will use, indicating which analytic information will be sent to which partners. They can also have alerts sent if a set number of customers are impacted or if problems occur at a certain time.

Conviva is rolling out the Ecosystem Module slowly, offering it first for quality of experience alerts to CDN partners. In the future, publishers will be able to use it to notify video ad servers, OVPs, and ISPs.

“Our video AI alerts have helped many of our publishers automate internal workflows, and now the Ecosystem Module will help expedite external workflows as well,” says Bill Demas, CEO at Conviva. “Ecosystem members can also use the diagnostic details within each AI alert to get feedback into how their systems are performing and make key decisions. Altogether, this is a win-win for both publishers and their providers.”

