Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Microsoft Joins the SRT Alliance to Promote Low Latency Solution

With Microsoft's backing, Haivision hopes to grow global support for the standard. The SRT Alliance now counts over 140 member companies.

Page 1

At IBC, the SRT Alliance announced that Microsoft is the group's newest member, and will support the SRT Open Source Project. The alliance now has over 140 members.

The SRT Alliance was created in April 2017 by Haivision and Wowza to launch and promote an open source version of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), a low latency video solution created by Haivision. The free open source version is available on GitHub.

Microsoft uses SRT in event production, and, moving forward, will help optimize the technology's video cloud services.

“Having pioneered adaptive streaming for the industry and seen the benefits of broad industry adoption we believe in the need for a simple, scalable, and efficient ingest protocol for supporting large scale live events from the cloud,” says Sudheer Sirivara, general manager of the Azure Media and AI Platform at Microsoft. “SRT is a proven video transport that lends itself well for cloud-based live workflows. By joining the SRT Alliance, we hope to create broader support, enthusiasm, and adoption.”

Gaining the support of Microsoft cements SRT as the de facto standard for low latency video streaming, says Sylvio Jelovcich, vice president of global alliances at Haivision. Adoption is crucial for an emerging standard, and Microsoft's support is a huge step for global adoption, he adds.

Page 1