Adobe Previews Creative Cloud Editing Improvements at IBC

Look for animation, audio, and collaboration improvements when the next version of Adobe Creative Cloud debuts later this year.

While the next version of Adobe Creative Cloud won't be available until later in 2018, Adobe is showing off the suite's new features at IBC. With an eye to speeding workflows and automating repetitive tasks, Adobe is bringing new features to all the suite's components.

Some of the most impressive features are driven by Sensei, Adobe's AI engine. The new Characterizer turns any type of artwork into an animated character. The new Intelligent Audio Cleanup tool eliminates noise and reverb.

For video editors, Premiere Pro brings Motion Graphics templates for managing brand identity in a video, and a tool that turns spreadsheets into data-driven infographics. Update the spreadsheet and the infographic automatically updates. Premiere Pro and After Effects users will also benefit from more precise color grading.

Creative Cloud will gain hardware-based H.264 and HEVC encoding and decoding, as well as support for ARRI Alexa LF, Sony Venice v2, and the HEIF capture format used in newer iPhones.

For immersive videos, Premiere Pro gains end-to-end VR 180 support. Completed videos can be saved in the Google VR180 format, which is used by YouTube.

A new Team Projects tool lets even far-flung teams work together in Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Adobe Media Encoder, comparing version and combining edits. Also, inviting others to collaborate on group projects will be easier.

While Adobe will show Project Rush—the simple but powerful mobile video editor introduced at VidCon—the tool is still in invitation-only beta. Look for it to become widely available later this year.

Adobe's new features will be on display at the company's Hall 7 booth, as well as at over 100 partner booths.

Inviting project collaborators will be easier in the next version of Adobe Creative Cloud.

