Cisco's Service Provider Video Software Emerges as Synamedia

The company created by the sale of Cisco's Service Provider Video Software has a name, as well as a mission to unite broadcast and OTT.

In May, news broke that Cisco had found a buyer for its Service Provider Video Software Solutions business: a company backed by Permira Funds which reportedly paid $1 billion for the assets. As of today, that new company has a name. Synamedia will be based in London, and will focus on helping telocs, media companies, and pay TV providers optimize their current infrastructure while expanding their portfolios with over-the-top (OTT) solutions.

The industry will get its first look at Synamedia at the upcoming IBC conference, where the company will set up in Cisco's Hall 1 booth. Its offerings will include tools to curtail illegal streaming, a commitment to the Evo Media Server (reaching direct-to-home customers in emerging markets), and Android TV and RDK solutions for hybrid broadcast/IP delivery. The company will also show its cloud DVR, multicast adaptive bitrate streaming, and six-second streaming latency technology.

“Synamedia enters the market at a time when the TV landscape is being redrawn," says Dr. Abe Peled, incoming chairman of Synamedia. "Building on a 30-year heritage in the pay TV industry, a market leadership position, and an unrivalled reputation for innovation, we will hit the ground running as a private, independent entity committed to help customers boost engagement and revenues by capitalizing on the myriad opportunities that IP distribution and cloud-based services bring."

The incoming Synamedia executive team will share more of their plans at the company's IBC press conference. The name Synamedia comes from the Greek "syna" meaning "together," and shows the company's plan to unite broadcast and OTT media services.

