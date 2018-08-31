Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

YouTube Intros a Suite of Tools for Making Charitable Donations

Thanks to four tools currently in development, YouTube stars will be able to connect viewers directly to charities that need their help.

Page 1

YouTube is in the process of creating tools that allow its vast army of video creators—and U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits—to collect money directly from viewers. YouTube is handling all the payment processing, so creators can focus on promoting their causes.

The first tool is called Fundraisers, and it's currently in limited beta. This simply places a Donate button beneath a video. Fans can watch a video about the important work a group is going and then make a donation without leaving the page. The second offering is Community Fundraisers, and it's similar except that it lets multiple creators support the same cause. It's also in limited beta.

The third tool is Campaign Matching, and this will let creators supporting either Fundraisers or Community Fundraisers promote matching pledges as a way to encourage people to give. Look for this to begin as a limited beta in a few weeks. Finally, the Super Chat for Good tool lets creators transfer all the money raised during a Super Chat session with fans to a worthy cause. Super Chats can appear on live streams and Premiere videos.

"From live streams to community campaigns, it’s humbling to see how creators around the world use YouTube as a platform to bring together communities and champion the causes they care about," writes Erin Turner, product manager for YouTube Giving.

Page 1