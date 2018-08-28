Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Mux Debuts Dashboard for Monitoring and Solving Quality Issues

With the Mux dashboard, companies can view 30-minute trendlines for a number of crucial elements, visualizing problems seconds after they occur.

Quality control startup Mux today debuts its latest tool for addressing and correcting streaming video quality issues. Its Real-Time Streaming Dashboard is meant to help video engineers and product managers view issues immediately and correct them before they become social media embarrassments. It's available to all customers of the Media plan tier, which is Mux's highest tier. Mux Pro and Enterprise customers will need to upgrade to get access to the dashboard.

While real-time dashboards are nothing new, Mux notes that most simply list current performance analytics in a simple interface. The Mux dashboard goes deeper by offering 30-minute trendlines for each metric. Also, all data is just a few seconds behind live.

Elements included in the dashboard include concurrent viewers, playback failure rate, percent of exits before video start, rebuffering by time watched, and average startup time. For many publishers, rebuffering is the most important QoE element, the company notes. Seeing a rebuffering spike could help customers locate a failure at the CDN or an origin, something they can diagnose in detail elsewhere in the Mux Data dashboard.

"The Real-Time Streaming Dashboard, like the rest of Mux Data, is aimed at publishers who want to get up and running with QoE analytics quickly and affordably, but also want the ability to go deep over time," says Mux CEO and co-founder Jon Dahl. "Integration is easy and is usually done in less than an hour, and requires no custom setup work or installation fees. The dashboards themselves are intuitive and easy to understand, and so the learning curve is low. But if you want to go deeper, we can provide detailed metrics for every single video view, as well as powerful APIs to access all of the data in the platform."

Mux will give the dashboard its public unveiling at IBC in Amsterdam, at the company's booth in Hall 14.

The Mux Real-Time Streaming Dashboard

