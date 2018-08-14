Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Panopto Offers Monetization Option for Educational Videos

Educators can now charge for their online video lessons, thanks to a partnership between Panopto and InPlayer.

Create training videos and charge for them directly. That's the promise of a partnership between Panopto and InPlayer, a company that offers pay-per-view and subscription billing tools. While Panopto is known in the education and enterprise markets for its video platforms, it's never before offered a direct billing component.

The joint solution lets video creators store their lessons behind a paywall in minutes, Panopto says, and supports both live and on-demand video. Instructors can create lessons using Panopto's video capture software, import them from third-party encoders, or simply upload individual files. They can then edit those videos through a browser interface and add quizzes. The browser view shows viewer engagement metrics and tracks payments. Students can purchase lessons with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and PayPal.

"In the next ten years, growing demand for video-based learning will drive the proliferation of online training platforms like Lynda.com," says Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. "Through our integration with InPlayer, we're taking the next logical step toward this future, providing an integrated solution for creating, managing, and monetizing video content."

Panopto notes that the worldwide market for online learning is forecast to grow from $186 billion in 2017 to over $325 billion by 2025, according to Research and Markets.

