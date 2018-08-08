Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Live Streaming Summit Returns to SMW 18 With Real-World Strategies

"Live" isn't just a buzzword at the Live Streaming Summit, where experienced live video professionals will offer proven strategies for delivering live video and creating successful revenue models.

With live video showing huge gains online, the Live Streaming Summit has emerged as the central event for live video producers to meet and share strategies. Streaming Media is pleased to announce the Live Streaming Summit will return to Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, California, this November.

"The Live Streaming Summit is the quintessential meeting of industry experts and professionals who are actually doing the real work of live streaming," says Rob Baynard, creative director at Live X and a co-organizer of the Summit. "With a focus on actual production and delivery issues, as well as audience viewership and engagement, the Summit brings together the best in the business to talk about their successes and failures, and how to achieve the best results."

While smaller conferences treat live as a buzzword, the Live Streaming Summit gives attendees the opportunity to learn from professionals who are succeeding in the live streaming space. Speakers from major media companies, streaming solutions providers, and live event production companies will dive deep into the challenges facing today's content owners, then explore the solutions that deliver proven results.

Topics at this year's Live Streaming Summit include monetizing live streams, maximizing resources in the field, live production in the cloud, and producing live events at scale.

"We've assembled the very best panelists with practical, hands-on experience in delivering some of the most recognizable live streams and OTT networks available today," Baynard says. "We ask the hard questions, like who will pay for live streaming? What are successful revenue models? And how can producers achieve amazing results on minimal budgets?"

In the panel on maximizing resources in the field, attendees will learn how to build a comprehensive toolbox that's ready for any challenge the client might offer. The panel called "The New OTT Experience" will focus on creating interactivity that goes beyond the comment section, showing how OTT networks are building engagement and gamification into their platforms. A panel with technical producers will walk through live event planning and preparation stages, showing how to balance creative and client demands with real-world production costs.

"This year's topics cover the most current issues facing the streaming industry," Baynard adds. "We're excited to share what clients and customers are requesting in today's market, both on the creative and technical sides, and most importantly, how to monetize content to make it sustainable."

Companies confirmed to speak include Tribune Media Company, Ooyala, Brandlive, LiveU, First Tube Media, BC Live, Zype, Witbe, and many more. The Live Streaming Summit takes place November 13 and 14 at the sun-filled Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach. See the Live Streaming Summit conference page for more information.

