Streaming TV Viewing Doubled in the Past Year, Finds Conviva

Viewing hours are way up and so is quality. While major events like the World Cup drove live views, Conviva sees a few quality issues remaining.

TV publishers are streaming twice the amount of video that they did just one year ago, finds video optimization specialist Conviva. In its latest quarterly report, it notes streaming TV publishers delivered 5.5 billion hours of video in Q2 2018, up from 2.6 billion hours the year before. Viewers successfully initiated 17.2 billion video plays in Q2 up from 8.5 billion the year before.

Conviva's data measures worldwide video streaming. The company's sensor collects data in 3 billion video apps for over 200 brands.

The World Cup drove a large amount of video streaming this quarter resulting in a peak of 7.9 million concurrent plays. Sports is a key driver for appointment TV, the report says, even for online viewers.

In Q2, people did the largest part of their streaming through their TVs, which accounted for 51 percent of all viewing hours. Roku devices were the big winner here, handling 22.1 percent of total viewing. Mobile devices accounted for 29 percent of viewing and desktop 20 percent. Desktop is the only platform showing a decline.

Video quality is improved in all metrics, such as video start failures and rebuffering rates. The biggest quality issue now is that 12.7 percent of viewers exited their videos before they started playing, indicating that many videos still take too long to start.

