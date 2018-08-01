Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

In the U.S, 17% Get Video Solely From SVOD Services, Finds NPD

Young adults lead the way in streaming video, but growth has slowed for that demo. Older adults are now joining in and subscribing to more services.

The number of people who get their video only from subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services is on the rise. According to data from market research company The NPD Group, 17 percent of U.S. consumers relied solely on SVOD services in the past 12 months. That's up from 11 percent in 2017.

While young adults are more likely to stream video, that area seems to be plateauing. NPD finds that adults age 25 to 34 are the most likely to subscribe to 3 or more streaming services, with 42 percent doing so, but that figure hasn't changed much in the past year. In fact, young adults (age 18 to 24) are less likely to subscribe to 3 or more services, with their total dropping by 5 percentage points. While usage may have topped out for young adults, older adults are subscribing at a slightly higher rate.

“As the technology gets older and less novel, as smart TVs become more common, and as more streaming content becomes available, older consumers with more disposable income are coming on board with streaming video services,” notes Ricardo Solar, president of media entertainment for NPD. “Although Millennials were the first to adopt SVOD, Gen X and Boomers are now driving the growth among those subscribing to multiple services.”

NPD also found that 32 percent of adults use both transactional and subscription video services, while 24 percent use only transactional services, preferring to rent or buy their entertainment.

