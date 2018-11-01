Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: Key Considerations When Choosing a Video AI Platform

RealEyes Director of Technology Jun Heider discusses the importance of internal self-assessment and which use-case elements to consider when choosing a platform for video AI in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.

Page 1

Learn more about AI platforms at Streaming Media's next event.

Watch the complete video of this presentation, AI105: Singularity: Compare & Contrast Video Insights via AI, in the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Jun Heider: If you're thinking about leveraging AI, you want to think about your concept profile, because the AI is only as smart as the data that's been sent to it. With Google, they have YouTube, Microsoft, I'm not sure what they trained their platform on. Maybe Office tutorials. IBM has the US Open and Masters’ Golf Tournament. I was trying to think of that earlier.

Think about your own life experiences, the things that you know, and the things that you don't are based on what you've personally experienced. These AI systems are only as accurate as what they know.

Then, what is your functional use case? Are you trying to do transcription and translation? Are you trying to do object detection? Are you trying to populate a media asset manager with a bunch of metadata? Are you doing video surveillance? Thinking about those things will help you decide which AI service to engage with first.

How accurate do you need it? Each one of these, obviously, is going to return some false positives. Once again, go back to that confidence rating. If you see that it detected a person's hand, but it was only 40% confident. I don't know if you necessarily want to send that over to your media asset manager. You may want to have some kind of check-in there within your workflow that said, "Let's throw anything that's 95% and above into our media asset manager. If it's less than that, let's keep that data, but maybe, as we have time, it's not a required step. We'll have somebody go in there and take a look at that, maybe edit it, remove what they don't need, and then put additional data into the MAM as well.”

The next question is, do you have any developers? Your developers are going to determine who you end up working with, because not every developer knows every programming language. Each developer is going have their own preference on what they're going to work most efficiently with. If you don't have any developers at all, maybe it makes sense to go with IBM Watson, so you only have to pay somebody to glue your system together with theirs.

Definitely play around. There's plenty of opportunity to play around with these cutting-edge technologies.

Page 1