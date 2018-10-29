Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: Who Are the Key Players in Video AI?

RealEyes Media Director of Technology Jun Heider identifies the key players in the AI platform space in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Jun Heider: So these are the big ones. We have Amazon Web Services at the top left. They gave a really good talk during the Content Delivery Summit on Monday. They were actually demonstrating some things with Elemental, plus AWS-AI services that they were doing that were really cool. I hadn't seen that until yesterday. So they're definitely working on their services.

But the core services that they have for AI are Rekognition, which is computer vision; Comprehend, which tries to understand the sentiment and what's going on within the language; Transcribe, which will take the audio and turn it into text/VTT files. We can create VTT files with the computer doing our job for us. Finally, Translate gets it from one language to another. So those are their core four services.

Google has the Google Cloud platform. Their services are called Video Intelligence, for, computer vision; Natural Language services, analyzing the actual language; Speec-to-Text, once again processing audio and spitting out text. And finally, the Translation API. So if you notice, there's kind of a common theme here. There are certain categories that people are building service APIs against.

IBM Cloud has Watson Services, which is part of their BlueMix cloud. But the services I've seen so far are not quite there. They have a computer vision service, but the big difference is you have to break it up into images and send up individual images/frames. And they get the data back. But they do have two products that they've created under the banner of Watson Media. One is Captioning, and the other one is Video Enrichment. So captioning has to do with audio and creating that text out of the audio. Video Enrichment is the computer vision piece.

Finally, we have Microsoft Azure, aka Video Indexer. They have their Azure portal, and they expose a number of these services individually. If you go to videoindexer.ai, they have this really cool user interface that you can log into and upload videos to, and start getting AI-generated metadata, right away for free.

