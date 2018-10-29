Video: Who Are the Key Players in Video AI?
RealEyes Media Director of Technology Jun Heider identifies the key players in the AI platform space in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Page 1
Learn more about AI platforms at Streaming Media's next event.
Watch the complete video of this presentation, AI105: Singularity: Compare & Contrast Video Insights via AI, in the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Jun Heider: So these are the big ones. We have Amazon Web Services at the top left. They gave a really good talk during the Content Delivery Summit on Monday. They were actually demonstrating some things with Elemental, plus AWS-AI services that they were doing that were really cool. I hadn't seen that until yesterday. So they're definitely working on their services.
But the core services that they have for AI are Rekognition, which is computer vision; Comprehend, which tries to understand the sentiment and what's going on within the language; Transcribe, which will take the audio and turn it into text/VTT files. We can create VTT files with the computer doing our job for us. Finally, Translate gets it from one language to another. So those are their core four services.
Google has the Google Cloud platform. Their services are called Video Intelligence, for, computer vision; Natural Language services, analyzing the actual language; Speec-to-Text, once again processing audio and spitting out text. And finally, the Translation API. So if you notice, there's kind of a common theme here. There are certain categories that people are building service APIs against.
IBM Cloud has Watson Services, which is part of their BlueMix cloud. But the services I've seen so far are not quite there. They have a computer vision service, but the big difference is you have to break it up into images and send up individual images/frames. And they get the data back. But they do have two products that they've created under the banner of Watson Media. One is Captioning, and the other one is Video Enrichment. So captioning has to do with audio and creating that text out of the audio. Video Enrichment is the computer vision piece.
Finally, we have Microsoft Azure, aka Video Indexer. They have their Azure portal, and they expose a number of these services individually. If you go to videoindexer.ai, they have this really cool user interface that you can log into and upload videos to, and start getting AI-generated metadata, right away for free.
Page 1
Related Articles
Citrix' Josh Gray provides tips on AI model development and Reality Software's Nadine Krefetz and IBM's David Clevinger speculate on the possibilities of metadata-as-a-service in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
IBM Watson Media's David Clevinger discusses how media entities are currently using video AI in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
ZoneTV's Tom Sauer describes how machine learning can be used to overhaul the TV world and deliver more individualized experiences in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
IRIS.TV CEO & Co-Founder breaks down discusses IRIS.TV's approach to helping traditional media companies capture and leverage audience data and machine learning in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Comcast Technical Solutions Architect Ribal Najjar defines video QoE both in terms of subjective experience and qualitative measurement in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Google's Leonidas Kantothanassis explores the vast range of applications for machine learning in the media workflow and supply change in this clip from his Content Delivery Summit keynote.
Limelight VP of Architecture Jason Hofmann discusses how AI impacts content delivery optimization in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Citrix Principal Architect Josh Gray explains how video enables higher-acuity metrics analysis in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
REELY CEO Cullen Gallagher makes the business-growth case for content owners developing an AI strategy in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Gannett Senior Director Kara Chiles discusses how USA Today leveraged IRIS.TV and data to localize and personalize their Winter Olympics 2018 coverage in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Microsoft Principal Product Manager Rafah Hosn explains how Microsoft's machine learning-driven decision services helps brands target viewers and increase engagement in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Microsoft Principal Product Manager Rafah Hosn discusses the benefits and limitations of a content personalization strategy based on supervised machine learning in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Microsoft Principal Product Manager Rafah Hosn makes the case for reinforcement learning as a machine learning paradigm for content personalization in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
RealEyes Director of Technology Jun Heider outlines the first steps in choosing an AI platform in this clip from his presentation at Streaming Media East 2018.