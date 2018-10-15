Video: How Microsoft's Custom Decision Service Improves Content and Ad Engagement for Brands
Microsoft Principal Product Manager Rafah Hosn explains how Microsoft's machine learning-driven decision services helps brands target viewers and increase engagement in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.
Rafah Hosn: This custom decision service is a technology that we're previewing at the moment under Cognitive Services in Azure. We have validated it with a few of our partners. MSN is Microsoft's search website. We gave them a 26% lift over their editorial. We have a great partner, complex.com. There we personalize video feeds as well as trending stories and we give them on average a 40% lift over their editorial.
We have another partner, Track Revenue There. Their business outcome is not clicks, it's actually revenue because they are a marketing campaign partner. They can map their clicks to their revenue and we give them 30% revenue.
We just started flighting with Xbox, our flagship gaming at Microsoft. We're personalizing the ads that the Xbox users see on their console. Within two weeks of running the model we gave them a 10% lift over their clickthrough rate. It's very powerful.
What's really nice about this is it's not just an API, it's an entire system that basically has a prediction and exploration at the front of it. It has an online learner, this is doing near-realtime learning.
On every single impression, the learning is being done and there's a way that we log everything under the customer's subscription so we're all GDPR-compliant these days. So it's an entire lifecycle that goes behind the scenes.
