Video: How USA Today Leveraged Video AI at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Gannett Senior Director Kara Chiles discusses how USA Today leveraged IRIS.TV and data to localize and personalize their Winter Olympics 2018 coverage in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Kara Chiles: With an event like the Olympics, one of the things we see is that it's an international story obviously. It has a national-level story arc as well as one that could be individual to specific markets where say athletes may be from, or where there is a training center. And with all of those stories, we also know that sports is a uniquely highly engaged category and it also, this event, in particular, draws in a lot of people who may not identify as sports junkies. So, we really saw a lot of opportunity here to reach people who are highly engaged and very loyal, very casual, may not even be regular users of the site but would definitely come in for the experience, and a lot of original content that would be getting created, and then advertisers really trying to reach that heightened volume around this global and centralizing event.

Out of this, then, there was a lot of coordinating complexity, and this is where, when you're pulling together an event of this scale, one of the things we automatically look for on the product organization side, is how can we find efficiencies? Where do we find ways to optimize all aspects of this? When you think about a 14-hour time difference between Pyongyang and D.C., one of the things that we had to factor is who was going to turn on feeds at five o'clock in the morning, or in particular, when you get an email from one of our videographers from the ski slope at 5:30 in the morning about where is the video that they just thought was going to be featured, which happens.

One of the things you find out is the complexity of layers here really is where you start to align on, how do we then get complexity out of the system? One of the ways we do that is actually looking at templates that will help us recirculate the content, and also how we can then make sure that the content flowing through the templates is being directed through intelligent means.

So, with that in mind, when we think about that, there's also the added piece of editorial standards, whether it's our own network original content, if it's third-party content, if it's information that's coming from our users, how are we maximizing all of those experiences and driving both user value so they're always seeing something fresh and new from constantly changing and evolving events, to also providing value for people who are trying to reach those viewers as advertisers.

