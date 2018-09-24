Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How AI Can Open Up New Markets for Your Video

REELY CEO Cullen Gallagher makes the business-growth case for content owners developing an AI strategy in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.

Cullen Gallagher: If your company doesn't have an AI or machine learning strategy right now, you should probably start to think about having one. It's very important. I'm not saying go out and find a problem to go use this hammer on. When it makes sense, you should be implementing it.

But the reason that it's so important isn't just for labor savings or saving money. That's a very small piece of it. The things that AI and machine learning are going to do in the next few years is enable people to open up new markets, and that's what we're talking about: enabling people at the high school level to get highlights out of their content. People at every level are making video content. Hundreds of hours are uploaded every single minute to YouTube. Making sense of that is just an intractable problem for humans.

But there is interesting stuff in there that can help you open up new markets and add to the bottom line of your company, if you're smart about the ways that you attack these problems. It's important not just for cost savings, but for opening new markets in video.

