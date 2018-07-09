Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Connected TV Paranoia: 25% Worry TV Monitors Their Conversations

When digital privacy hacks regularly make the news, consumers worry that the connected TVs in their homes could be used for bad purposes.

When consumers watch their TV, is the TV watching them back? A survey conducted by ExpressVPN, a virtual private network company based in the British Virgin Islands, finds that 25 percent of U.S. adults worry their conversations are being monitored by their connected TV sets. Slightly more people were concerned about smart speakers monitoring their conversations.

The survey breaks down the results to learn which groups are the most paranoid (or wisely concerned): Republicans are more concerned than Democrats (30 percent compared to 23 percent), millennials and Gen Xers are more concerned than seniors (27 percent compared to 20 percent), and men are more concerned than women (27 percent compared to 23 percent).

The survey also asked people which subscription video services they paid for. The leader was Netflix with 53.6 percent, followed by Amazon Prime (38.5 percent), and Hulu (23.2 percent).

Asked how they would watch premium cable TV this year, 54.7 percent said over cable or satellite, 30.9 percent said through a streaming device, and 26.4 percent said through a connected TV. When asked which company they most trusted with their digital data, 30.2 percent said Amazon, 26.8 percent said Google, and 21.7 percent said Microsoft.

The survey questioned 1,010 U.S. adults in April 2018, and was run by Propeller Insights.

