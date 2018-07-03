Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue Each Getting $5 Price Hike

Many cut the cord because they didn't like the constant price increases and bloated lineups of cable. But the skinny bundles haven't learned that lesson.

What's a price-sensitive viewer to do? Both DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue will raise subscription fees by $5 per month.

Starting July 26, AT&T will raise the price of monthly plans for new and existing customers by $5. That means its entry-level 60-channel Live a Little plan will go for $40 per month, the 80-channel Just Right Plan will be $55 per month, the 100-channel Go Big plan will be $65 per month, and the 120-channel Gotta Have It plan will be $75 per month. Surprisingly, its Todo y Más bundle of Spanish and English language content will stay at $45 per month.

AT&T says raising the price of its lowest tier to $40 is in line with the rest of the market. In June, AT&T announced Watch TV, a streaming service available for free to certain wireless customers.

Soon after the news broke, Sony announced it will raise prices for all four of its tiers by $5 per month. It's cheapest option, Access, will go for $44.99, while its top Ultra plan will cost $79.99 per month. Sony says the rise is needed to keep up with business costs. Sony's increase will begin July 24.

The AT&T move has raised eyebrows since only last month the company said merging with Time Warner would likely lead to lower prices for DirecTV customers.

Last week, Sling TV raised the monthly price of its Orange tier by $5 to $25, and introduced ad-supported free content for returning customers using Roku devices.

