DC to Launch Subscription Service That Combines Video and Comics
The house of Batman is creating an SVOD service that offers original live action and animated shows, as well as a curated library of comics.
The latest entertainment property to launch its own subscription service will be DC Entertainment (a subsidiary of Warner Bros.), which will debut DC Universe this fall. Not just a video service, DC Universe will also bring super hero-loving fans digital comics and access to exclusive collectibles.
DC Universe will include both new and existing video, with exclusive series being developed by Warner Bros. Television. "Titans" will debut later this year, with "Swamp Thing" and "Doom Patrol" series starting in 2019. Subscribers will also get an animated "Harley Quinn" series, among other animated originals.
The service will include untethered phone and tablet access to a curated library of thousands of digital comics that spans decades. Members will be able to buy exclusive merchandise from DC Collectibles, including new six-inch "Justice League Animated" figures. A social element to the service will let members select their own avatar, post to a forum, and share playlists of favorite heroes and villains.
The service isn't quite ready, but fans who want to beta test it starting in August can apply for early access. A full release should follow in the fall. DC isn't giving the subscription price just yet, but said it will work with iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV devices, as well as mobile and desktop browsers.
