Sling TV Goes Free, Offers Free On-Demand Content for Non-Subscribers

Many streaming viewers say they would prefer ad-supported free content to paying for another subscription. Sling TV puts that to the test.

What does a company do when it's the number four contender in a three horse race? Out-innovate the competition. Sling TV is trying to shake up the streaming market by offering free premium content starting today. There are several catches here, including that (at the start) this is only available to returning customers using a Roku. So anyone who has paid for Sling TV service on a Roku device and stopped can open the app to find free on-demand video. Sling says it's offering over 100 hours of free TV show and movies, including "Wrecked," "The Detour," "Good Behavior," "Flip or Flop," and others, coming from TBS, HGTV, History, and other broadcasters. The company will open the free service up to other supported devices in the near future. While Sling TV's announcement didn’t mention it, presumably this free content is all ad-supported.

Free viewers can take advantage of several paid options while they're in the app, including getting Showtime for $10 per month. Three minor networks launch on Sling TV today—Dove Channel, Outside TV Features, and Stingray Karaoke—and all are available a la carte (the first two for $5 per month, the last for $7 per month). NBA League Pass goes for $28.99 per month. Viewers can also purchase movies from an on-demand library of over $5,000 titles.

Sling TV also noted that it's raising the price of its Orange service by $5 to $25 per month. When the tier started it had under 15 channels and today has over 30, the company says.

The Sling TV free content interface

