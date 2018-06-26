Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Ooyala Flex Media Platform Gains HEVC and VR360 Support

The company's digital video platform helps customers save bandwidth costs with HEVC support, and gets immersive with VR360.

At the Broadcast Asia conference in Singapore online video platform Ooyala announced several improvements to its Ooyala Flex Media Platform, which includes modular tools for all parts of the digital video ecosystem. OoyalaLive (an application for creating, managing, streaming, and monetizing live events and linear channels) and OoyalaPlay (the company's video player) together make up Ooyala's Digital Video Playout solution, and it now supports VR360 video. Customers can stream live and on-demand immersive video to all major platforms.

Other new features in Ooyala Digital Video Playout include the ability to provide multiple audio streams in one video player (allowing for multiple language or commentary tracks per video), and HEVC (H.265) support for 30 percent savings on bandwidth. An enhancement to the company's media asset management module, OoyalaMAM, lets customers create on-demand clips from live streams, even automating the process. Finally, ad-serving is improved thanks to support for Google DoubleClick for Publishers and SCTE-35 markers.

Digital Video Playout customers enjoy 99.95 percent uptime for video streams, Ooyala boasts.

“We are at the forefront of our industry, recently providing the workflow infrastructure for the VR360 experiences of the 2018 Winter Olympics as well as high quality and low bandwidth HEVC streaming solutions,” says Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala.

