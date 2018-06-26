Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Over 61% Stream Online Video, Mostly in the Living Room: Limelight

Around the globe, consumers show a preference for free ad-supported online content, but are most willing to pay for movies and TV shows.

Charting the rise of connected living, content delivery network Limelight released its report "The State of Digital Lifestyles 2018" today, and finds video streaming is still on the rise. In all, 61.1 percent of people stream online video, while 31.2 percent download it for offline viewing. Also, 7.7 percent rent or download DVDs.

Limelight's data comes from a survey of 5,000 adults in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia who had either streamed video or music or downloaded software in the past month.

Video streaming is most popular in Germany, where 71.6 percent do so, narrowly beating the U.S. rate of 71.4 percent. Downloading is most popular in South Korea, where 48 percent watch offline. The download rate in the U.S. is 20.3 percent.

By far, the most popular place to watch streamed video is the living room, as people enjoy viewing it on their largest screen. Following that, the next most popular areas were in bed, while commuting, and in the kitchen.

In good news for advertisers, Limelight finds people prefer free ad-sponsored content to paid ad-free content. In every content category, people showed a preference for free content, but were most willing to pay for movies and TV shows, followed by e-books. They're least willing to pay for newspapers or magazines.

For more survey results, download the full report for free (no registration required).

