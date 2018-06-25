Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

AT&T WatchTV Offers Free Bundles for Unlimited Data Customers

Following its Time Warner merger, AT&T introduces two plans that offer a free skinny bundle for unlimited data customers, but read the fine print carefully.

Fresh from its Time Warner merger, AT&T has announced a skinny bundle service exclusively for its unlimited data customers. Called WatchTV, it offers two levels of service depending on which data plan customers select. The first plan, AT&T Unlimited &More, gives the subscriber the option to sign up for WatchTV, which includes over 30 live channels(including A&E, AMC, BBC America, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, History, IFC, OWN, TCM, TNT, and Viceland). Customers will also get a $15 monthly credit for DirecTV Now and unlimited 4G LTE data. They'll only be able to stream video (from WatchTV or other sources) in standard definition over a cellular connection.

The second data plan, AT&T Unlimited &More Premium, give the subscriber the option to add WatchTV and also one premium service, which could include HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, Amazon Music Unlimited, or Pandora Premium. They'll also get a $15 monthly credit for DirecTV, DirecTV Now, and U-verse TV; 15 GB of high-speed tethering (for surfing with a connected device); and unlimited high-quality data (so they're not bound to SD video).

WatchTV also comes with an on-demand library of 15,000 movies and TV shows.

Unlimited &More Premium will cost $80 per month for a single line, while Unlimited &More starts at $70 per month with discounts for additional lines. These will replace Unlimited Choice plans that go for $80 and $65 for single lines.

Customers will be able to access WatchTV through a dedicated app or certain web browsers and streaming devices (AT&T didn't specify which). AT&T didn't mention either plan having access to a cloud DVR. WatchTV will also be available as a $15 per month standalone service.

