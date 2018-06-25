Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

NFL, CBS Extend Streaming Agreement Through '22, Expand Platforms

CBS All Access subscribers will be able to stream games on their mobile devices for the first time, as Verizon no longer has an exclusive on mobile

The NFL and CBS announced today that they're extending their streaming agreement through the 2022 season, which brings all NFL on CBS games to CBS All Access. For the 2018 season, this means the full NFL on CBS schedule, including Super Bowl LIII, will stream live to CBS All Access subscribers. "NFL on CBS" is branding for NFL games produced by CBS Sports.

CBS will carry its NFL games on more platforms, as CBS All Access subscribers will be able to view them on mobile devices starting this season, using the CBS app on iOS, Android, and Windows 10 devices. They can also stream on Samsung connected TVs; Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and Fire TV devices; Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles; the CBS.com website; and through Amazon Channels. Subscribers will still be limited by local market broadcast access.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices,” says Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer of NFL Media and Business. “The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms.”

CBS All Access costs $5.99 for the ad-supported tier or $9.99 per month for the ad-free tier.

