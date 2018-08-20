Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: What is the Current State of Browser Support for Next-Gen Codecs?

Bitmovin Solutions Architect Paul MacDougall discusses current browser support and market share for emerging codecs such as HEVC and VP9 in this clip from his presentation at Streaming Media East.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Paul MacDougall: Let's take a look at what our support is like on these different devices here. So, of course, with HEVC having that limited footprint there with those browsers, and VP9, again not covering everything, but when we get to our usable footprint here, we actually see a much better penetration and much better available, addressable market here. Because Google is such a major force in the industry, VP9 gives you access to more than half of the market here. There's also a degree of overlap with HEVC as well, since some devices do support both of those.

That means that today you can actually go and make some significant savings with that VP9 codec and with that HEVC codec, now that Safari has expanded that reach into mobile so much. Then have the catch-all for H.264.

