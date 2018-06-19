Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Expand to 12 More Countries

The audio and video streaming services that replaced YouTube Red are available to more subscribers. Existing customers can keep their rate.

Page 1

When YouTube first broke YouTube Red into two streaming services—YouTube Music and YouTube Premium—they were available in 5 countries (the U.S, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, and New Zealand) with the promise of more to come soon. Well, promise fulfilled: As of yesterday, both services are available in 12 additional countries: the U.K., Canada, Austria, France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Russia.

YouTube Music sells for $9.99 USD per month, and offers ad-free music playback, background listening, and the option to download some tracks for offline listening. YouTube Premium sells for $11.99 USD and includes all the features of YouTube Music, plus ad-free video viewing, background video playing, video downloading, and access to YouTube's original content (such as its Karate Kid continuation Cobra Kai).

Besides simply offering content, YouTube has added personalization features to its services. YouTube Music creates custom playlists for each subscriber, and uses location data to suggest songs based on where the subscriber is (such as offering beach tunes for a day at the shore). Advanced search features let members find songs based on descriptions or mis-heard lyrics.

YouTube Red subscribers will automatically get YouTube Premium at their current rate. Those interested can get a three-month free trial of either service.

Page 1