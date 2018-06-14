Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Streaming Media West Call for Speakers Now Open

At this year's Streaming Media West in beautiful Huntington Beach, we'll be introducing three new summits focusing on OTT, video engineering, and sports streaming. The deadline for submitting speaking proposals is June 29.

Streaming Media West will once again be returning to sunny southern California in November, this time with even more content than ever before. In addition to the Business & Strategy track and Technical & How-To track, we'll be holding summits focusing over-the-top (OTT) video, video engineering, and sports streaming. If you're interested in speaking at any of the tracks or summits, you can submit your proposal via our call for speakers page now. The deadline to submit proposals is June 29.

OTT is the future of television, and the two-day OTT Leadership Summit is a deep dive into how broadcasters, cable & satellite operators, MVPDs, vMPVDs, and content rights holders can unlock the value of OTT and TV Everywhere. Because business and technology factors work hand-in-hand to create a successful OTT service, we’ll look at the entire OTT ecosystem to provide a thorough understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. We’ll also unveil fresh OTT research to give you actionable data and help you thrive in this increasingly competitive market.

Video compression and related technologies are the bedrock of the online video industry, and they’ve always been the heart of Streaming Media, so we decided it’s time to give it its own summit. The two-day Video Engineering Summit is for the hardcore video engineers, the ones who are really pushing the boundaries of video quality and compression efficiency. It’s a deep dive into encoding and transcoding, packaging and delivery, player and UI development, and formats, protocols, and standards. If you’re looking for deep dives into HEVC, VP9, AV1, DASH, CMAF, WebRTC, video optimization, or perceptual quality, you’ve come to the right place. Our expert speakers will help you take your video to the next level.

Sports fans are among the most voracious video consumers, and they’re also the most demanding, expecting games and matches to be available anywhere, any time, and on any device. Streaming offers them more ways than ever to follow the teams and leagues they’re passionate about, as well as cutting-edge viewing experiences that traditional TV can’t match. And with the recent court ruling allowing sports betting, there will be more pressure than ever to deliver low-latency, interactive sports content. The new one-day Sports Streaming Summit will explore how global broadcasters, local stations, and new media startups alike are changing how sport content is acquired, produced, delivered, and viewed, from little league to esports to the World Cup.

Once again, we'll also have the Live Streaming Summit, which focuses on the specific challenges and opportunities presented by all manner of live streaming, as well as the pre-conference Streaming Media University workshops. We'll be announcing the workshop topics in the next few days.

You can register for any of these summits individually, or register for the entire Streaming Media West event to get access to all of them. We'll be opening up registration next week as well.

If you're interested in speaking at any of these events, please visit our call for speakers page, and if you have any questions, email conference chair Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen at erics [at] streamingmedia.com.

