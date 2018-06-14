Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Minecraft-Based Interactive Story to Debut on Netflix in the Fall

The SVOD leader is diving deeper into interactive storytelling, this time partnering with Telltale Games for a series based on the popular video game.

Netflix is furthering its interactive video offerings for young viewers, and Minecraft: Story Mode will be the next entrant. Appearing sometime this fall, the series will include five interactive episodes that let viewers make decisions with their remotes.

Netflix has previously offered Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout, and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, all of which feature interactivity.

Telltale Games is creating the Minecraft series, TechRadar reports, creating a streamable version of an existing property. Amazon Fire TV users are already able to see several interactive stories from Telltale Games, including The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Minecraft: Story Mode.

"We don’t have any plans to get into gaming," Netflix said in a statement. "There’s a broad spectrum of entertainment available today. Games have become increasingly cinematic, but we view this as interactive narrative storytelling on our service."

Puss in Book, the first Netflix interactive title, debuted in June 2017. When confronted with a choice, viewers have 15 seconds to make a selection on their remote. If they fail to respond, Netflix chooses for them and the video goes on. The interactive stories work with newer connected TVs and set-top boxes, as well as iOS and Android devices.

