Facebook Launches Live Gaming Video Hub and Creator Resources
On FB.gg, gaming video creators can grow a fanbase and profit from virtual gifts, while fans can discover live and on-demand video based on their interests.
Twitch and YouTube Gaming have a new player to deal with, as Facebook has launched a hub for video game streaming. On FB.gg, fans can discover and follow gaming video creators. The hub supports both live and on-demand streams.
Facebook will tailor the experience to viewers' own likes, based on what games or creators they already follow or what groups they've joined. The social network plans to expand the hub by featuring esports competitions and content from gaming industry events. E3 begins next week in Los Angeles, and Facebook will demonstrate its new emphasis on gaming in its South Hall booth.
Digging into its deep pockets, Facebook will seed the area by paying selected creators for original video. Look for Facebook to make several tweaks to the area—including testing a feed for gaming content, improving recommendations, and adding new languages—as it learns what fans enjoy. It plans to add an Instant Games tab to the mobile version of the hub so users can switch between playing and watching games.
For gaming video creators not funded directly by Facebook, the company has created the Level Up Program. Starting in the coming months, this area will provide tools and advice creators can use to grow an audience. Members of Level Up will be able to profit from fan gifts, now called Facebook Stars, and get early access to new features.
