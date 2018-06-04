Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Apple TV Gets Zero Sign-On; FaceTime Gets Group Chat

What's better than single sign-on? Never signing on, at all. Also, people will be able to get up to 32 participants on a FaceTime chat starting this fall.

Page 1

Today's Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) brought video news for iOS, macOS, and Apple TV. First off, Apple TV will support zero sign-in, an improvement from single sign-in since customers never need to enter their credentials. The Apple TV will simply detects their network and do the work for them on supported apps. Charter Spectrum will stream through Apple TV later this year, offering customers Apple TVs they can use as their cable box, and it will be the first to support zero sign-on. No other providers have announced support yet.

With the next tvOS, Apple TV 4K will be certified for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, so it can deliver richer audio and video when playing supported media on a supported HDR TV. Previously purchased movies and shows will be upgraded for no cost.

tvOS will be able to enter passwords automatically from iPhones and iPads, and its remote will be added to Control Center on iPhones and iPads, so users can control their phones from their devices. CEO Tim Cook announced Apple TV has 50 percent more users than it did the previous year, with a library of over 100 channels. tvOS 12 will be available in the fall.

On iOS, FaceTime will support up to 32 people on a group video chat (only 4 of which will show on-screen at one time) This will be part of Apple Messages, so users will be able to move from a text-based chat to a video chat without changing apps. The next version of iOS, iOS 12, will debut in the fall.

The next macOS will include a few video shortcuts: The Quick Look window will let users trim a video, and the screenshot tool will be able to create videos. And, naturally, group FaceTime chats are coming to the desktop, as well. The upgrade, called macOS Mojave, will be available in the fall.

Group chat on Apple FaceTime

Page 1