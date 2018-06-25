Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How Are Content Owners Contending with OTT Fragmentation?

Roku's Bernarda Duarte and A + E Networks' Raj Bahl discuss emerging channel strategies in a fragmented OTT market in this clip from their panel at Streaming Media East 2018.

Raj Bahl: Fragmentation is only going to get worse, not better. And I think you have to do a harder job of getting your brand recognized, and creating that experience, and that continued innovation. And you can only do so with continued learning in your own platforms.

We have to play both games. We have to play the aggregation game, and you have to play the owned-and-operated game. And I think you can succeed in either or without sort of having both. It's really because you can have an aggregated play, but you’ve got to get noticed.

And you get noticed by having your owned-and-op’d play. And when you have your owned-and-operated play, it's extremely important because you get to know your customer. You understand what are they using, how are they using, what's working, what's not working. You're trying, just the fact that you have to collect money every month directly from them forces you to think differently. You have to reinforce your value proposition to your customers. It's not a fire-and-forget scenario. It's sort of like, “How do I get the people to come back month after month after month?”

You learn how to design for these experiences. You learn how people interact with these experiences. You learn about the ecosystems themselves. We have learned a great deal about Roku, and we have learned a great deal about other ecosystems, too.

Bernarda Duarte: Some of the networks are getting super-savvy at this. We know the competitive landscape in terms of how many channels there are on the platform. And a lot of them, for example, Univision, Starz. Univision published a channel that was both TBE and Asvad on the same experience, the same app. Starz went direct-to-consumer. They skipped the TBE piece. And Disney, just recently, they launched at the beginning of last year, all of their kids' brands under one app.

So I think the networks and the content partners are definitely understanding that having a channel or an app for every channel that they have on linear is not really the best distribution, right? And it drives your marketing costs, because you have to go and acquire those users.

So driving them to a single point is obviously a lot more effective. In a universe where more and more content is available across, if you go to YouTube obviously, perfect example of that. Very popular shortform, et cetera. But you know, you're seeing also shortform apps coming onboard. Last year, for example, CNN launched Great Big Story. So the networks are definitely looking at the industry very differently now.

