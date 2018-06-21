Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: How DRM and Real-Time Watermarking Have Converged to Curtail Content Piracy

IDVIU's Vincent Viteau and BuyDRM's Christopher Levy explain how hardware-based DRM and forensic marketing are now working in lockstep to reduce piracy in this clip from their Streaming Media East 2018 panel.

Page 1

Learn more about the companies mentioned in this article in the Sourcebook:

Learn more about DRM at Streaming Media's next event.

Watch the complete video of this panel, B202: Deploying a Studio-Approved Multi-DRM Strategy for Connected and Offline Devices, in the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Vincent Viteau: DRM is the first step to secure the value of your business. It's not just to your requirement, it's how much do you value the videos you have in your service. They have limits, and that's where forensic watermarking comes in. That's something that we have been using for digital screeners with the studios for years. It's nothing to do against that. It's resilient to camcording on the screen and, of course, the key will be to identify the user. That's a very, very strong security that cannot be really broken today. These things are coming together to allow more and more to guarantee the value of the content to prevent hacking or leak of the content, but also to react in case that happened. That's where the two things complement each other.

Christopher Levy: Vincent brings up a good point. Moving forward, DRM and watermarking are going to be lockstep technologies, just like encoding and streaming are, in the sense that as we move forward in the 4K space, hardware DRM is a mandatory requirement. For example, delivering a DASH file on an Android phone, that has Widevine on it. Android is going to use hardware to manage those keys and that's considered hardware DRM, so you can deliver 4K content to this device. Another example is on the Apple iOS ecosystem, the tvOS ecosystem, Apple TV, they also have a trusted execution space for Fair Play. Studios have approved 4K content for native deployments on Android and iOS and tvOS because they have native hardware built in to them that manages the DRM keys.

Yesterday, Epix.com--admittedly, a company we work with--launched 4K content on the Apple TV using a solution that we built that supports Fair Play. The studios approved it because there's hardware support on the Apple TV that allows them to deliver that Fair Play license to the tvOS implementation on the Apple TV. Those keys are stored securely. On top of that, I think more and more of you, when you fill out these questionnaires, watermarking is going to start to become a mandatory technology as well and it has to be integrated prior to the DRM work stream. You've got the video capture process, you've got the encoding process, you add the watermarking, you add the encryption, you deliver it to the user, the user gets the key to play it, the user plays it back. That's the workflow chain.

Page 1