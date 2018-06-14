Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How Does Local Content Fit Into the OTT and Online Video Experience?

NewsOn CEO Louis Gump discusses how local news and other local content can thrive in the OTT mix despite the preponderance of competing channels in this clip from Streaming Media East 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Louis Gump: There's no less interest in local news, weather, sports, entertainment now than there ever was. It's just more ways to get to it, and so it's a more fragmented audience today. Basically, if you average out the age groups in terms of interest, there's 60 percent of the people who are streaming, who are interested in consuming local news in this way. And so what we have is a very large audience. One of the challenges is consistent with the comments up to now, is discovery.

If you're using Roku, if you're using Amazon Fire, if you're using Apple TV or you name it, it's a lot easier to find a national news source than a local news source today. Obviously, News One has an opinion about how to make that happen. But regardless, I think we as an industry, as a local news information industry ... First, you need to show up at the party. And for anybody who's not there with their own products today, it's a pretty good exercise to ask, "Why not?"

Maybe there's a good reason. But in general, this is a big part of the future. And I want to do a small digression to the definition of TV because underlying a lot of the conversations that we have along the lines of this panel. What the heck is TV anyway? A lot of people define traditional TV as watching longform video in a box that is fixed to a wall. But on the other hand, I think a lot of us would make the point that the current definition looks more like watching longform video where you want it and when you want it. And in that respect, that seems to be a more current contemporary look at what we're doing. And then you get into traditional TV. And one of the distinctions then is that short form video clips, say a three-minute clip about what happened in politics yesterday, is not TV alone.

You can have an argument, you can stitch 'em together and make a long one and make it TV. But a single one is not TV. Pretty much anything else that's longform anyplace you want it could be TV. So then when you look at local, how do you set that up across the platforms? There's tremendous demand. In my opinion, when we get into these discussions about declining audiences, fragmenting audiences, they all miss the point. There's an opportunity to grow the audience if we handle it right.

