Fox Sports Offers World Cup Highlights Selected by IBM Watson AI

Soccer fans can view World Clips soon after they occur, then share them with friends, thanks to an AI-powered system that speeds the workflow.

As the World Cup kicks off, Fox Sports and IBM are debuting an online tool for playing and sharing highlights from this and previous World Cups going back to 1958. Called the Highlight Machine, it offers game highlights nearly in real-time. What makes this possible is the IBM Watson artificial intelligence (AI) driving it.

Watson produces metadata for game videos, which is then used by editors when creating clips and viewers when searching for highlights. Watson uses acoustic, visual, and text-based machine learning to create metadata. Producers use this data to quickly find the parts of the video they need, and viewers use it to search for favorite players and teams. IBM AI has already powered similar experiences for the 2018 Grammys, 2018 Masters, and 2017 U.S. Open.

The result is that viewers can see highlights soon after they occur and share them over email, Twitter, or Facebook. Fans can even shift through an archive of over 300 World Cup matches, watching individual clips or creating their own highlight reels. The Highlight Machine is located on the Fox Sports site and the FIFA World Cup section of the Fox Sports app (available for iOS and Android). It's accessible to everyone, with no pay TV registration required.

"By leveraging AI to power the Highlight Machine and create interactive, fun experiences for soccer fans, this collaboration helps free up the production staff so they are able to focus on more creative editorial opportunities," says David Mowrey, head of product and development for IBM Watson Media.

