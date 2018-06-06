Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

SME 2018: Vimeo's Harris Beber Talks Monetization on Ad-Free Video Platforms

Streaming Media's Tim Siglin interviews Vimeo CMO Harris Beber at Streaming Media East 2018.

Page 1

Learn more about online video platforms and monetization at OnlineVideo.net and Streaming Media's next event.



Read the complete transcript of this interview:

Tim Siglin: I’m Tim Siglin from Streaming Media, here at Streaming Media East with Harris Beber, Chief Marketing Officer at Vimeo. Harris, how's the show been for you so far?

Harris Beber: It's been great. I think, we are the number-one ad-free video platform, so our whole mission is to empower video creators to tell compelling stories and reach audiences and I think streaming video is one of the most engaging formats in live video.

Tim Siglin: So do you ever show up on panels that are talking about advertising and say, "I have nothing to say, other than the fact that we don't have any ads?"

Harris Beber: I think there's two sides of that coin. One, we have to reach creators and let them know what our platform does, and not everyone knows, so at the core, as the CMO, I'm responsible for nurturing and supporting our creator community, but also reaching out to new content creators and letting know about all the powerful tools that we offer to help support their content and reach audiences all over the place.

Tim Siglin: So how is the cost covered? Is it a subscription basis?

Harris Beber: We have a free model, so there's parts of the platform that you get access to for free. You can upload videos. And then there's also more paid subscriptions that give you access to more powerful tools from marketing analytics, to social distribution, simulcast, and live streaming. It's the full spectrum really depending on the types of stories you want to tell and what your needs are, that we'll service them in various different ways.

Tim Siglin: Now in the ad-driven models of course, some of the online user-generated content stars make their money based on the advertising. Is there a model for you all, as well, where you've got somebody who's sort of a rising online star, that they can share in some form of profit sharing?

Harris Beber: We offer a full suite of different tools, one of them being an OTT platform that enables you to create your own channel, with distribution everywhere across TV-connected apps that are a branded experience that is really seamless for a content creator to have their own branded eco system, where they could monetize that in lots of different ways, charging a subscription, a free base gets them views of content and then charging a subscription later on for monetizing it, where they're monetizing their content, not through advertising but through subscription based on the value of what they're bringing to their audience.

Tim Siglin: Got it. And do you help them publish to different OTT platforms like Roku or other devices like that?

Harris Beber: With their content, as they create the native experience and then we help them distribute it where they own the app, but it's through our platform across iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV. And it's really reaching your audience where they are, not trying to control the audience as a single viewing destination on your website.

Tim Siglin: Sure. Makes a lot of sense. Harris, thank you very being here, really appreciate it.

Harris Beber: My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

Page 1