Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

SME 2018: TIME's Mia Tramz Talks Brand Impact and Immersive Media

Streaming Media's Tim Siglin interviews TIME's Mia Tramz at Streaming Media East 2018.

Page 1

Learn more about immersive brand storytelling at OnlineVideo.net.



Read the complete transcript of this interview:

Tim Siglin: Welcome back to Streaming Media East 2018. I'm Tim Siglin, contributing editor with Streaming Media Magazine. I'm here today with Mia Tramz from TIME. Mia, what's your title?

Mia Tramz: I am the Editorial Director of Enterprise and Immersive Experiences for TIME.

Tim Siglin: Enterprise and Immersive Experiences. That actually sounds like a really holistic title.

Mia Tramz: It is.

Tim Siglin: So is it immersive just for the enterprise space, or for the media and entertainment space as well?

Mia Tramz: At my job, I wear a lot of hats. My job encompasses many things. But I get to drive and kind of produce our most ambitious projects, print stories, podcasts.

Tim Siglin: Okay.

Mia Tramz: Video goes every which way and across all mediums and platforms. It's really a job to ensure that the brand continues to have impact and that we are engaging with the culture that we publish into.

Tim Siglin: What are the decisions that you go through that decide which medium or which platform to actually publish, given the fact that you just described a wide gamut of platforms?

Mia Tramz: I'm one of many editors there tasked with programming across all the platforms that we publish to. My job really is to find the biggest, most ambitious projects in the mix and kind of bring them to life. Make sure that they hit as many platforms as they can, that they have as wide of a reach as they can.

It does include VR and AR, so really what I'm looking for is projects that allow us to, really make a big splash.

Tim Siglin: How interesting. What are some of the projects that you're sort of most proud of that you've worked on?

Mia Tramz: So I just started this job three weeks ago. But I was working at TIME previously for about two and a half years. I left the TIME brand to work for our parent company producing the VR and AR experiences, and then I came back to TIME about three weeks ago. I actually just won an Emmy last night for one of the VR projects I produced. It's called Capturing Everest. It's certainly one of the ones I'm most proud of. It was the first VR documentary to take you from the bottom of Mt. Everest to the summit. We followed two extraordinary climbers. One of them was the first American amputee to summit with our climb.

Tim Siglin: Oh, wow.

Mia Tramz: I produced it for Sports Illustrated. We released it as a four-episode documentary VR series. It was the first AR-activated issue of Sports Illustrated. We did a cover story on our climber. It had many parts and that's sort of the modus operandi that I'm bringing to TIME.

Tim Siglin: Sure. Did you get to travel to base camp?

Mia Tramz: No, I didn't. I never get to go to any of the shoots.

Tim Siglin: You get to produce. As opposed to being part of the shoot.

Mia Tramz: I get to produce, yeah, exactly.

Tim Siglin: Mia, thank you very much for your time. I understand you're doing a panel at Video Marketing Power Summit in the next couple minutes. What's the panel that you're going to be on?

Mia Tramz: So the panel is going to focus mainly on VR and AR, and how those technologies are being used, where we're already seeing success, where we think the major hurdles are going to be, what it would take for this to reach kind of mass adoption? And then what the opportunities would be for folks that are attending the Summit.

Tim Siglin: Thank you very much and we'll be right back with our next guest.

Page 1