Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

SME 2018: RealEyes' Jun Heider Talks AI, MAM, and Advanced Video App Development

Streaming Media's Tim Siglin interviews RealEyes Media Chief of Technology Jun Heider at Streaming Media East 2018.

Page 1

Learn more about video app development at Streaming Media's next event.



Read the complete transcript of this interview:

Tim Siglin: Welcome back to the last part of Streaming Media East 2018 day one. We apologize for some of the background noise, because it's during the middle of the reception hour. Today I've got with me Jun Heider, who is the Director of Technology at RealEyes. So tell me what RealEyes is, first of all.

Jun Heider: We are a strategic consultancy, and advanced video application development company in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Siglin: And a consultancy from the standpoint of consulting with brands, consulting with enterprise?

Jun Heider: Anybody who has a need to solve a problem with video in an advanced way. Some of our existing clients right now are NBC Sports, Oracle, EA Games, and Viacom.

Tim Siglin: And what kind of application development do you do for those companies?

Jun Heider: It depends. We do player development. For NBC Sports, we build them a very robust player that has been used to do desktop streaming for Olympics and Super Bowl. We also work with Viacom on kind of workflow and packaging and things like that. And then for companies like Oracle, we work on infrastructure consulting. You know, somebody who was a closed-down network, and they have a need to like do live streaming across the globe with a ECBN.

Tim Siglin: So it wouldn't necessarily be Oracle media objects or things like that, it's much more the infrastructure in play.

Jun Heider: Correct. Yes.

Tim Siglin: You did a couple of sessions today. What were the sessions?

Jun Heider: Yeah. The first session had to do with media asset management. The slant I took is there's a lot of different MAMs out there right now, and everybody has their specific use case. So it's like putting a square peg in a round hole.

So the slant I took is in this 2018 age, what should you be paying attention to? And my thought is that you want to look at APIs. You want to not necessarily ditch your existing system. You want to actually evaluate vendor products based on your specific use case and your workflows and your needs. And your end solution could be something that's potentially hybrid, so cloud and on-prem, with multiple vendor products that are kind of glued together under a single pane of glass.

Tim Siglin: And that gluing together is your advice to people to hire a consultancy like yours to help glue it together or to try to figure out how to integrate those themselves? Because you've got disparate digital asset management, media asset management, still image repositories, video repositories, streaming repositories, and transcoding solutions.

Jun Heider: What I've seen is that certain organizations have their own developers, so their developers may be capable enough to do that on their own. Sometimes the developers are good developers, but they're not necessarily in the focus of streaming media. In that regard, they would come to us, and say, you know, "We're trying to tie these systems together, what's the best way to go about it?"

Other shops just don't have the funds to have their in-house developers. In that regard, you know, they would come to a company like ours, where we can glue their systems together.

Tim Siglin: It's not necessarily that the heavy lift would be them understanding how the solutions work, it would be them understanding how the solutions work, it would be having the resources in house to do that integration themselves.

Jun Heider: Right. We don't pretend to know their business better than they do. So we're looking to them to let us know how their business works, what their pain points are, what's important to them. We're the technologists to know, here are all the different vendors, here are all the different APIs that are out there. We feel that these APIs and this vendor product are the best fit for your budget, for your use case and to meet any of the goals that you're trying to meet with the project.

Tim Siglin: Okay. And then the singularity session was on what?

Jun Heider: Artificial intelligence in streaming and video as well. The AI presentation I gave is as a consultancy, we have been integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning APIs into solutions that we're building for clients. And you know we're not an AI shop. That's not our bread and butter. We specifically focus on streaming media and that kind of developing. So what we've had a chance to do is get a feel for all of these different vendor AI solutions, and compare and contrast what's better for facial detection, what's better for transcription.

Tim Siglin: Jun, thank you very much for your time and appreciate you being here.

Page 1